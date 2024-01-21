Kübra Season 1 ending explained: Unmasking the divine deception

In episode 8, Kübra suddenly dives into science fiction territory and throws a mind-boggling and surprising explanation. The Almighty's voice that Gokhan was talking to, and the explanation that the series comes up with for it, might disappoint some viewers a bit.

The fact that Gokhan's mysterious chat buddy turned out to be an AI program doesn't just keep the intriguing themes from season 1 going; it gives fans a chance to explore them in a whole new way.

This unexpected turn leads to a gripping Cliffhanger final that causes the timeless wisdom of Arthur C. Clarkes of renowned third law that claims,

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

Unveiling Kübra's identity: What is it?

Adem tells Gokhan that Kübra is an AI program. It is a short form of - Knowledge Unit Based Reasoning Automaton. Berk and Selim created it from Datakraft.

Adem started working as Berk's assistant but soon got concerned about what the program was supposed to do and how it could affect things in the future. It turns out that Adem's worries were justified. Berk tells it to "seize power," and the AI immediately jumps on board with the idea.

The program has found a way to hack into all the private servers on Earth without even needing quantum computing power. It sends messages through SoulTouch to guys of a specific age, boosting their egos by telling them they're "special."

How does Gokhan react at the end of Kübra season 1? How does it end?

Gokhan interprets this as evidence that God has been guiding him (Image via Netflix)

As any religious person would, Gokhan sees this revelation as further evidence that God has been guiding him. It's a bit of a roundabout way of thinking, but Gokhan believes that creating the technology that made this AI program possible is proof enough of God's existence.

Feeling more confident now, Gokhan visits Secretary Ekram while his loved ones are on trial for their role in his foundation.

The show wraps up with Gokhan stepping up at an economic conference and casually announcing that he will return the confiscated money to the people. And just like that, ATMs all over Istanbul start spitting out cash. Gokhan urges everyone to turn to God, and the auditorium goes pitch black.

What does the ending of Kübra mean?

In the end, fans see how faith can be used to justify just about anything. Viewers know that it isn't God and that Gokhan's belief is being taken advantage of. People understand he’s a damaged man searching for meaning and has found it through being a prophet.

He knows that if he lets that go, he will become ordinary again, so he’s willing to contort his beliefs to serve any purpose. Gokhan thinks that Kübra being around proves that God is real. And it's not just a coincidence that he has a traumatic past; that makes him more easily influenced by the AI, as the program predicted from the start.

Will there be a Kübra season 2?

Season 2 hasn't been renewed as of now (Images via Netflix)

Based on the latest info, there hasn't been an official announcement about Kübra getting renewed for a second season. The decision to make a new season usually depends on how much people like the show, how well it's doing, and what the production team wants to do.

The first season of Kübra is available on Netflix!