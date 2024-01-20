Kübra: Complete list of cast in the Turkish drama-thriller

Kübra, a highly anticipated Turkish series, has been released on Netflix on January 18. Directed by Durul Taylan and Yagmur Taylan, the creative minds behind the series include Rana Mamatlioglu, Bekir Baran Sitki, and Murat Uyurkulak.

This psychological drama on Netflix features a talented Turkish cast and follows Gökhan Şahinoğlu (Çağatay Ulusoy), who starts receiving mysterious messages from someone named Kübra that appear to predict the future.

As Gökhan navigates this unusual situation, he discovers unexpected allies and enemies entering his life. The series unfolds across eight episodes, promising viewers an immersive journey through its narrative, with each episode delivering a captivating storyline.

Kübra: Unveiling the stellar cast

Çağatay Ulusoy - Gökhan Şahinoğlu

Çağatay Ulusoy brilliantly portrays the role of Gökhan Şahinoğlu. As a former soldier, Gökhan carries the weight of his past experiences, grappling with trauma and an existential crisis. Despite being religious, Gökhan feels he hasn't yet discovered his purpose.

Çağatay Ulusoy, a Turkish actor and model renowned for his role as Hakan Demir in The Protector, showcases his talent once again in Kübra. With a notable presence in Insider, Ebb, Tide, and The Tailor, Ulusoy has established himself as a versatile performer in the entertainment industry.

Aslihan Malbora - Merve

Aslihan Malbora takes on the role of Merve, Gökhan's girlfriend. Worried about Gökhan's involvement in risky situations, Merve expresses her concerns and confronts him about their relationship's lack of time and attention. In the first episode, Merve initially doubts Kübra's ability to predict the future, suspecting it might be another person playing tricks on them.

Malbora, a rising star, has gained recognition for her performances in The Bad Penny, Oluversin Gari, and Seven Ne Yapmaz. Her talent contributes to the depth of characters she brings to the screen.

Ahsen Eroğlu - Gulcan

Ahsen Eroğlu portrays the role of Gökhan's sister, Gulcan, who is on the path to recovery from drug addiction. While grappling with the recent loss of their father, Gulcan copes by occasionally watching videos of him in her downtime. However, she also struggles with hiding drugs from her brother.

Ahsen Eroğlu, recognized for her roles in Kuzgun, Anne, and You Do You, brings depth to her characters with her notable performances.

Cihan Talay - Salih

In Kübra, Cihan Talay takes on the role of Salih, Gökhan's friend and soccer teammate. Salih shares a gripping story with the team, recounting how he saved a child from a burning car.

Talay is also recognized for his notable portrayal of Cihan in Çok Güzel Hareketler 2.

Aytek Şayan - Serhat

In Kübra, Aytek Şayan brings Serhat to life, portraying Gökhan's friend who grapples with drug addiction. Serhat's father, also Gökhan's boss, seeks Gökhan's assistance for a promotion. However, tensions rise in Episode 1 when it's revealed that Serhat is using drugs with Gökhan's sister, Gulcan.

Aytek Şayan is best known for his role as Sahbaz in Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean. His notable appearances also include roles in 46 Yok Olan, Kuzgun, and Hay Sultan.

Nazan Kezal - Gökhan's mom

Nazan Kesal takes on the role of Gökhan's mother in the series. Concerned about the unusual events surrounding her son, she fears that he is regressing after the trauma he endured during his military service. However, the end of episode 2 brings a shocking revelation to Gökhan's mother: the news that Allah is communicating with Gökhan through an app.

Nazan Kesal, known for her roles in Hair, Climates, Daire, and You Know Him, enriches the Kübra cast with her talent and brings depth to the character.

Erdem Şenocak - Hodja (Imam)

In the series, Erdem Şenocak portrays Hodja, a Muslim priest whom Gökhan turns to for guidance regarding the unusual messages predicting the future from Kübra. Despite Gökhan's concerns, Hodja dismisses the claims, attributing them to mere coincidence or technological tricks.

Erdem Şenocak's notable roles include appearances in Burning Days, Kerr, and Between Two Dawns, showcasing his versatility in entertainment.

Bülent Düzgünoglu - Haluk

Bülent Düzgünoglu portrays Haluk in Kübra, who is the father of Firat, the boy Gökhan saves from a burning car in the opening scenes. Haluk visits Gökhan to express gratitude for his bravery and sadly reveals that Firat has been diagnosed with Behcet's disease, indicating a limited time ahead for the young boy.

Recognized for his roles in Unutursam Fisilda, Bas Belasi, and Pars: Kiraz Operasyonu, Bülent Düzgünoglu brings emotional depth to his character in Kübra.

Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan - Kara

In the series, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan takes on the role of Kara, a member of the city organization deeply concerned about the significant power outage in Istanbul in episode 2.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Kara's character is portrayed as arrogant and selfish, driven solely by personal interests when seeking the truth. In Episode 3, Kara confronts Gökhan regarding his claims of being Allah's messiah.

Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan, with over 80 credits to his name, has showcased his acting prowess in various projects, including Mortal World 2, More, and Once Upon a Time in Anatolia.

Necat Bayar - Chief Muammer

Muammer, portrayed by Bayar, serves as the local city's chief of police in the series. He is also Kara's childhood friend, advising him to remain calm and treat everyone respectfully amidst the peculiar events unfolding in the city.

Bayar, known for his past notable roles in Butterflies, Suskunlar, and The Pit, brings depth and familiarity to Muammer's character in the series.

Unveiling Kübra's intricate plot

Gökhan, a man living a quiet life in the backstreets of Istanbul, unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a web of mystery and supernatural events. When he starts receiving messages from an online user named Kübra, predicting the future and revealing hidden aspects of his life, Gökhan's ordinary world transforms into a complex journey. Initially dismissing the messages, Gökhan gradually realizes their profound meaning and discovers the identity of Kübra.

The revelations come with intel and warnings about events known only to Gökhan, leading him into an intricate journey filled with both enemies and allies. As the messages transition to an app called SoulTouch, signed by Kübra, Gökhan's private thoughts are laid bare, unveiling a surprising suggestion that his girlfriend, Merve, is his ideal match.

Kübra's foresight amazes Gökhan by accurately predicting future events, from Farhad's false cancer diagnosis to a random car collision. The unfolding occurrences convince Gökhan that Kübra is more than just an app; it becomes a divine sign, designating him as the chosen Messiah in Allah's eyes.

Gökhan now finds himself immersed in a conflict between "the war of darkness and light," where acceptance of divine guidance brings both challenges and revelations.

Fans who wish to experience this thrilling psychological drama series can stream all eight episodes on Netflix.