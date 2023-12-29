Fool Me Once release date on Netflix, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The New Year is about be even more fun as Netflix's epic thriller, Fool Me Once, hits the screens on January 1, 2024. This eight-episode series, based on Harlan Coben's book, guarantees a gripping story that will keep fans on the edge of their seats with many unexpected twists and turns.

For those into the suspense genre, this show is perfect for a binge-watch as one can stream all the episodes at once. The cast is packed with seasoned actors and the plot is full of mystery. New Year's Day will be filled with suspense and mystery as fans anxiously wait for the release.

This Harlan Coben masterpiece will take viewers on a wild ride, filled with deceit and hidden truths. It promises to captivated viewers as it spins a thrilling web of suspense that will keep them glued until the end.

What book is Fool Me Once based on and what is its plot?

The British Netflix TV series Fool Me Once is based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name. The book was a finalist for the GoodReads Choice Award for Best Mystery/Thriller in 2016 and follows Maya Stern, a war veteran who comes back home after a mission resulting in the deaths of five civilians.

The series consists of eight episodes with a talented cast that includes Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Joanna Lumley. It will be different from the book as it will be set in the UK instead of the US.

It will be released worldwide on January 1, 2024 and follows Maya's story as she deals with the murder of her husband. It also includes a nanny cam that uncovers a strange person who looks like Joe in Maya's house.

Is Fool Me Once out on Netflix yet? When is it releasing?

The show is about Maya's struggles to cope with her husband's death (Image via Matt Squire for Netflix)

Viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of the Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once on Netflix, with excitement building as the release date approaches.

The series will be released on January 1, 2024, and all episodes will be available at once. This allows viewers to fully engage with the story and watch each surprising moment as the mystery unravels.

Which English actress will play the lead in Netflix's new thriller series Fool Me Once? Unraveling the whole cast

Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern in Netflix's Fool Me Once, an exciting eight-part series adapted from Harlan Coben's book. Set to premiere on January 1, 2024, the show revolves around Maya's struggle to cope with the unexpected loss of her husband.

The story becomes more complicated when Maya's husband, who was believed to be dead, is seen on her nanny cam. This leads her to search for the truth. The cast includes Richard Armitage, who has previously appeared in other series inspired by Coben's work like The Stranger and Stay Close.

Adeel Akhtar takes on the character of Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce and leads the investigation into Joe's death. Dino Fetscher, Marcus Garvey, Jade Anouka, Frederick Szkoda, and Joanna Lumley also join the cast and bring their skills to create an exciting and captivating ensemble.

The official trailer for Fool Me Once on Netflix has created a lot of excitement and gives viewers a glimpse into the suspenseful world of the show, promising an exciting start to 2024.