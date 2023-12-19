Everything coming to Netflix in January 2024

Netflix has had quite a year in 2023 and it isn't surprising that the streamer has big plans for the upcoming year, especially after the production and marketing suffered terribly throughout a large part of 2023 because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
Like every year, Netflix is removing a lot of great content from its expansive catalog, but it also adds plenty more, including the likes of Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and the John Wick collection. It also has some great shows like Griselda on the list while some other shows like The Queer Eye are slated for new seasons.
So, with all the excitement for Netflix's January calendar buzzing, here is a complete list of all the shows and films that are arriving on Netflix in the first month of the new year.
Netflix releases in January 2024: A complete list
January 1, 2024
Annabelle (2014)
Annie (1982)
Antz (1998)
Aquaman (2018)
Arkansas (2020)
Beethoven (1992)
Bitconned (2024)
Black Sails (Multiple Seasons)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Escape Plan: The Extractors (2019)
Gravity (2013)
Fool Me Once
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jackie Brown (1997)
John Wick Movie Collection
Jurassic Park Collection
Justice League (2016)
Meet The Fockers Trilogy
Loudermilk (Multiple Seasons)
Malignant (2021)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
ONE PIECE: Marineford (New Season)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6)
School of Rock (2003)
Survivor (Season 7 and Season 33)
The Croods (2013)
The Equalizer 3 (2023)
The Flintstones (1994)
The First Purge (2018)
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution (2023)
The Purge: Election Year (2016)
The Wonder Years (Multiple Seasons)
This Is 40 (2012)
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
January 4
Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1)
Money Heist: Ultimate Choice
Society of the Snow (2024)
The Brothers Sun (Season 1)
January 5
Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2)
January 6
The Florida Project (2017)
January 8
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (Season 1)
This is Us (Multiple Seasons)
January 9
Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2)
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)
January 10
Break Point (Season 2)
The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1)
January 11
Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1)
Champion (Season 1)
Detective Forst (Season 1)
Sonic Prime (Season 3)
January 12
Lift (2024)
Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 1)
January 15
CoComelon (Season 9)
Holey Moley (Seasons 3-4)
Maboroshi (Season 1)
January 16
Cats (2019)
Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (2024)
January 17
End of the Line (Season 1)
Freaks (2018)
January 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (2024)
Skam Italia (Season 6)
January 19
Love on the Spectrum U.S (Season 2)
My Loneliness Has Wings (2023)
Sixty Minutes (2024)
January 20
Captivating the King (Season 1)
The Real World (Season 16)
January 22
Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2)
January 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (2024)
Train to Busan (2016)
January 24
American Girl: Corinne Tan (2023)
Queer Eye (Season 8)
Six Nations: Full Contact (2024)
January 25
Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1)
The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 4)
January 26
Badland Hunters (2024) Netflix Original
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2 – New Episodes)
January 27
Doctor Slump (Season 1)
January 29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (2024)
January 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (2024) Netflix Original
January 31
Alexander the Great / Alexander: The Making of a God (Season 1)
Baby Bandito (Season 1)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
WIL (2024)
