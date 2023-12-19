Everything coming to Netflix in January 2024

Netflix has had quite a year in 2023 and it isn't surprising that the streamer has big plans for the upcoming year, especially after the production and marketing suffered terribly throughout a large part of 2023 because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Like every year, Netflix is removing a lot of great content from its expansive catalog, but it also adds plenty more, including the likes of Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and the John Wick collection. It also has some great shows like Griselda on the list while some other shows like The Queer Eye are slated for new seasons.

So, with all the excitement for Netflix's January calendar buzzing, here is a complete list of all the shows and films that are arriving on Netflix in the first month of the new year.

Netflix releases in January 2024: A complete list

January 1, 2024

Annabelle (2014)

Annie (1982)

Antz (1998)

Aquaman (2018)

Arkansas (2020)

Beethoven (1992)

Bitconned (2024)

Black Sails (Multiple Seasons)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Escape Plan: The Extractors (2019)

Gravity (2013)

Fool Me Once

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jackie Brown (1997)

John Wick Movie Collection

Jurassic Park Collection

Justice League (2016)

Meet The Fockers Trilogy

Loudermilk (Multiple Seasons)

Malignant (2021)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

ONE PIECE: Marineford (New Season)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6)

School of Rock (2003)

Survivor (Season 7 and Season 33)

The Croods (2013)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

The Flintstones (1994)

The First Purge (2018)

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution (2023)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The Wonder Years (Multiple Seasons)

This Is 40 (2012)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

January 4

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1)

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice

Society of the Snow (2024)

The Brothers Sun (Season 1)

January 5

Good Grief (2024)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2)

January 6

The Florida Project (2017)

January 8

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (Season 1)

This is Us (Multiple Seasons)

January 9

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2)

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)

January 10

Break Point (Season 2)

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1)

January 11

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1)

Champion (Season 1)

Detective Forst (Season 1)

Sonic Prime (Season 3)

January 12

Lift (2024)

Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 1)

January 15

CoComelon (Season 9)

Holey Moley (Seasons 3-4)

Maboroshi (Season 1)

January 16

Cats (2019)

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (2024)

January 17

End of the Line (Season 1)

Freaks (2018)

January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (2024)

Skam Italia (Season 6)

January 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S (Season 2)

My Loneliness Has Wings (2023)

Sixty Minutes (2024)

January 20

Captivating the King (Season 1)

The Real World (Season 16)

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2)

January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (2024)

Train to Busan (2016)

January 24

American Girl: Corinne Tan (2023)

Queer Eye (Season 8)

Six Nations: Full Contact (2024)

January 25

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1)

The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 4)

January 26

Badland Hunters (2024) Netflix Original

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2 – New Episodes)

January 27

Doctor Slump (Season 1)

January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (2024)

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (2024) Netflix Original

January 31

Alexander the Great / Alexander: The Making of a God (Season 1)

Baby Bandito (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

WIL (2024)

