Good Grief: Everything to know about Dan Levy's upcoming tearjerker film

Good Grief, a film directed, written, and starring Dan Levy, will debut on Netflix on January 5, 2024. The movie digs into personal loss and self-revelation. It tells the story of a man who loses his husband and mother and decides to travel to Paris with his two best buddies. The themes of loss, friendship, and romance are all present in Levy's directorial debut.
The upcoming release looks set to be a heartfelt homage to the complexities of human emotions.
What is Good Grief all about?
Loss, healing, and self-discovery are the central themes in Good Grief. The plot centers on Marc Dreyfus, who used to be a painter but now creates illustrations for children’s books and is married to Oliver. However, Oliver’s death catches Marc unaware, and he has to continue living alone as an adult.
Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel play Marc’s two best friends, who accompany him on a life-changing trip to Paris. It is during this trip that Marc attains the turning point to live above his tragedy.
The film is set to present audiences with a story that is deeply personal yet universally relatable. It aims to deliver a message of comfort and hope, which is that despite the challenges we face in life, things will eventually get better.
When is Good Grief releasing on Netflix?
Good Grief is set to be released on Netflix on January 5, 2023. The schedule for its release internationally is as follows:
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- British Summer Time (BST)/(GMT): 8:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- Central European Time (CET): 9:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 PM on January 5, 2024
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4:00 PM on January 5, 2024
- Australian Central Time (ACT): 6:30 PM on January 5, 2024
- Brazil Time (BRT): 5:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- Arabia Standard Time (AST): 11:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:00 AM on January 5, 2024
- Eastern European Time (EET): 10:00 AM on January 5, 2024
Cast in Good Grief
The movie has a stellar cast led by Dan Levy as Marc Drefyus and Luke Evans as Oliver. Joining them are Ruth Negga as Sophie, Himesh Patel as Thomas, Celia Imrie as Imelda, David Bradley as Duncan, Arnaud Valois as Theo, Nigel Lilley as Peter Finley, Cyrielle Debreuill as Esme, and Yoli Fuller as Sebastian, among others.
Don't forget to check out Dan Levy's upcoming film on Netflix on January 5, 2024.