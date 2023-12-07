Good Grief: Everything to know about Dan Levy's upcoming tearjerker film

Good Grief, a film directed, written, and starring Dan Levy, will de­but on Netflix on January 5, 2024. The movie digs into personal loss and se­lf-revelation. It tells the story of a man who loses his husband and mother and de­cides to travel to Paris with his two best buddie­s. The themes of loss, friendship, and romance are all present in Levy's directorial debut.

The upcoming release looks set to be a heartfelt homage to the complexities of human emotions.

What is Good Grief all about?

Loss, healing, and self-discovery are the central themes in Good Grief. The plot centers on Marc Dreyfus, who used to be a painter but now creates illustrations for children’s books and is married to Oliver. However, Oliver’s death catches Marc unaware, and he has to continue living alone as an adult.

Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel play Marc’s two best friends, who accompany him on a life-changing trip to Paris. It is during this trip that Marc attains the turning point to live above his tragedy.

The film is set to present audiences with a story that is deeply personal yet universally relatable. It aims to deliver a message of comfort and hope, which is that despite the challenges we face in life, things will eventually get better.

When is Good Grief releasing on Netflix?

Good Grief is set to be released on Netflix on January 5, 2023. The schedule for its release internationally is as follows:

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Central Time (CT): 2:00 AM on January 5, 2024

British Summer Time (BST)/(GMT): 8:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 PM on January 5, 2024

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4:00 PM on January 5, 2024

Australian Central Time (ACT): 6:30 PM on January 5, 2024

Brazil Time (BRT): 5:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 11:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 10:00 AM on January 5, 2024

Cast in Good Grief

The movie has a stellar cast led by Dan Levy as Marc Drefyus and Luke Evans as Oliver. Joining them are Ruth Negga as Sophie, Himesh Patel as Thomas, Celia Imrie as Imelda, David Bradley as Duncan, Arnaud Valois as Theo, Nigel Lilley as Peter Finley, Cyrielle Debreuill as Esme, and Yoli Fuller as Sebastian, among others.

Don't forget to check out Dan Levy's upcoming film on Netflix on January 5, 2024.