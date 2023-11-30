Griselda trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned

Netflix is going on full rampage with its upcoming mini-series Griselda, another crime flick starring Sofia Vergara in the leading role, which is set for release on Netflix on January 25, 2024. Billed as a series coming from the brilliant minds behind Narcos, one of Netflix's cult favorite TV shows, Griselda is a real-life-inspired tale of Miami's Godmother Griselda and her brief but extremely successful reign in Miami's coke market.

With a lot of excitement surrounding this six-episode drug-filled journey, Netflix has finally dropped a full trailer on November 30, 2023, and it is not the least bit disappointing. Depicting everything from 1970s-80s Miami to gang violence and an exceptionally compelling Vergara at her acting best, the trailer is nothing short of wondrous.

From creators Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard, Griselda also stars Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martín Rodríguez (Rivi Ayala), and Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins), and Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez).

They are joined by guest stars Fredy Yate (Chucho Castro), Paulina Dávila (Isabel), José Zúñiga (Amilcar), Camilo Jiménez Varón (Rafa Salazar), and Julieth Restrepo (Marta Ochoa), among many others.

Griselda trailer: Three key takeaways

1) Sofia Vergara shines (and burns everything in her way)

Sofia Vergara is best known as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family. However, this may very well change once Griselda releases. The trailer shows Vergara's exceptional acting range, emotional deftness, and overall drive for character building.

In fact, every frame Vergara starred in stands out, and it is quite clear that she will take the wheels every time she appears on screen as the Miami-based drug queenpin. While going over Sofia Vergara's scenes, the words "queenpin," 'innovator," "mother," and "killer" flash on the screen, indicating everything fans can expect to see from her.

2) Women at the heart of Miami

Expand Tweet

The drug business in the 1970s and 1980s is no secret to the United States public. Yet, for a brief era, a woman dominated the game better than anyone could have thought. The trailer implies that a woman being at the center of the entire ordeal is a major theme in the show, as it offers glances at other women, women's communities, and even women-driven gangs.

A face-off against the prominent men in the cocaine business is also something that recurs from the very start.

3) No stopping the violence

Expand Tweet

A series based around drugs and empire-building in the underworld can hardly shy away from violence, and Griselda does not fear confrontations at all. From the very start of the trailer, violence plays a key part in the construction of the '80s Miami atmosphere, something that will also play a key role in the show's story.

Sofia Vergara is also often shown engaging in intense violence and also being the victim of the same. Needless to say, Miami streets and culture will also have a great influence on the storyline, as is evident from the brief snippets shown in the trailer.

Griselda will premiere on Netflix with great expectations, and viewers feel it will perhaps deliver every bit of it. The show premieres on Netflix on January 25, 2024, with all six episodes.