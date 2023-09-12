Sofia Vergara’s Griselda: Everything we know so far 

After the tremendous success of the Narcos franchise, Netflix is bringing us Griselda, another epic biographic series that will dive into the story of the drug empire led by Griselda Blanco. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara will be starring as the infamous drug queen herself alongside an ensemble cast.

The upcoming limited series by Netflix has already wrapped production and is scheduled to release by the end of 2023. The show was first announced in November 2021, and days later, Netflix officially unveiled the title, stressing that the series will be a stand-alone series about the Colombian cartel leader Griselda Blanco and that there is no crossover with the Narcos franchise.

Griselda: The drug queen was believed to have connections to the Medellín Cartel, founded by Pablo Escobar

Blanco is one of the most notorious drug lords in history, appearing in the ranks of Pablo Escobar, Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, Al Capone, and El Chapo. Netflix has finally released the official synopsis for the limited series. The official logline for the series reads:

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow.”

The Columbian drug kingpin is finally getting a series that will explore in detail her life and legend.

The team behind the Netflix biographical series

Ingrid Escajeda, who has also previously produced Empire, Justified, Sneaky Pete, and Better Off Ted, is the biopic’s showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The series has also taken onboard Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, and Carlo Bernard as executive producers.

Andrés Baiz, known for directing a few episodes of Netflix’s The Sandman, Narcos, and Narcos: Mexico, will also be directing six episodes.

Eric Newman, who serves as co-creator and executive producer on the show, has commented on the project, saying,

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

Talking about whether the series is connected to the main Narcos series, he has said:

“It can’t help but be a bit of a cousin. It had a lot of the elements and felt like Narcos to us but we also wanted it to be Sofia’s party. She’s so good in it and it’s something that she’s been carrying around.”

The series will capture the underworld queen’s violence-filled reign in the 70s and 80s and up to her assassination in 2012.

Cast

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara will lead the Netflix series as the infamous drug queen. A host of talented actors will join her, including:

Alberto Guerra as Dario

Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Christian Tappan as Arturo

Diego Trujillo as German Panesso

Paulina Davila as Carmen

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Martin Rodriguez as Rivi

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

Netflix has slated Griselda for release in the fall of 2023.