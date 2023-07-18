When did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello get married? AGT judge and husband split after seven years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who have been married for seven years, recently announced that they have decided to file for divorce. Page Six reported that the couple, who got married in November 2015, shared the news about their separation:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Before this news, Sofia Vergara was seen celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with family and friends. Sofia shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account in which fans pointed out that she wasn't wearing her wedding ring and that Joe Manganiello wasn't there. In one of her Instagram posts, Sofia Vergara mentioned:

"When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

According to the source report on Page Six, additional information included:

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello first met in 2014

They first met on May 3, 2014, at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and after a few days of talking, they went on their first date on June 14, 2014.

On August 11, 2014, the couple confirmed their relationship in an interview with People magazine. Sofia Vergara further revealed the following while giving another interview to Extra:

"You know I'm just having a great time and it's a special time in my life and I'm trying not to think too much about it. It's something very new so we will see what happens.”

On December 24, 2014, the couple got engaged after moving in together in November 2014. This was followed by their wedding on November 22, 2015, at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In an interview with People in 2020, Joe Manganiello spoke about how he knew Sofia Vergara was the one and shared his love for her:

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves.”

In addition, Sofia Vergara, who celebrated her birthday on July 10 and was also in Italy for a week, didn't make any comments as to why Joe Manganiello wasn't there. In spite of her friends and family saying that he was busy filming, Page Six published a source report that said the following:

“At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.”

Prior to this, they were last seen together publically in Hoboken around June 2023. As Joe was completing his film, Nonnas, and Sofia came to see him on the set.

Sofia Vergara was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993, with whom she has a son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Aside from this, she was also engaged to Nick Loeb in 2012, but the couple ended their engagement in 2014 due to some differences.