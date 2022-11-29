"Go RV It's Your Birthday" fans react as Red Velvet drops Birthday MV

Red Velvet is back with Birthday and their fans are having a party!
On November 28, 2022, the K-pop girl group released their new mini album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, as well as the music video for its title track Birthday.
The upbeat dance track, filled with references of Red Velvet's previous songs, is all about planning a spectacular birthday bash for a special someone.
Birthday's music video features bright and flashy visuals that show the members of the band celebrating in a fantasy land, and fans can't get enough of it.
On YouTube, the video was trending at No.1 in the music category, gaining over 3 million views in the first ten hours of its release.
Excited fans celebrated the new release on Twitter by trending the phrase "Go RV It's Your Birthday," heaping praise on the band's vocals, choreography, and overall concept.
Red Velvet records career-high album sales with Birthday
Making a comeback after almost eight months, Red Velvet broke their own record on the very first day.
Over 710,000 copies of Birthday were sold in pre-orders on the opening day surpassing the first-week sales of the group’s previous The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, which was released in March.
At a press event before their album was released, group member Joy expressed her disbelief and gratitude to their fandom (ReVeluv) by saying:
"We were so surprised. We're grateful that we're receiving much love with every comeback. We'll continue to work hard with the love and support from ReVeluv,"
At the conference hosted by TVXQ's Yunho, Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri spoke about the key takeaways from their album, the sidetracks, and their nine-year-long career. Looking back on 2022, Irene said:
"It was a year of many new attempts. It was truly like a festival."
Red Velvet's album blends K-pop and Classical genres
Following the same trend as their previous album, in Birthday as well, Red Velvet attempts to present a blend of K-pop and western classical music.
The title track is influenced by Jazz pianist George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, just as Feel My Rhythm had drawn inspiration from Johann Sebastian Bach's Air on the G String.
In the press conference, Seulgi further elaborated on the difference between the two tracks, adding:
"Although the two songs are alike in their classical inspirations, the overall moods are completely different. If 'Feel My Rhythm' had boasted a more graceful, traditional mood, we tried to exude a more kitsch and perky aura with Birthday."
Red Velvet's previous single was No. 1 on the domestic music charts and topped iTunes' top albums chart in 41 countries. If the pre-sale numbers of Birthday are anything to go by, the Peek-A-Boo singers are set for an even more successful comeback this time around.