"Go RV It's Your Birthday" fans react as Red Velvet drops Birthday MV

Red Velvet is back with Birthday and their fans are having a party!

On November 28, 2022, the K-pop girl group released their new mini album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, as well as the music video for its title track Birthday.

The upbeat dance track, filled with references of Red Velvet's previous songs, is all about planning a spectacular birthday bash for a special someone.

Birthday's music video features bright and flashy visuals that show the members of the band celebrating in a fantasy land, and fans can't get enough of it.

On YouTube, the video was trending at No.1 in the music category, gaining over 3 million views in the first ten hours of its release.

Excited fans celebrated the new release on Twitter by trending the phrase "Go RV It's Your Birthday," heaping praise on the band's vocals, choreography, and overall concept.

var 🎂 @nongkylekrup



GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

#RedVelvetBirthdayParty its a hit everyone the album's a hit 🥲GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY its a hit everyone the album's a hit 🥲GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY #RedVelvetBirthdayParty https://t.co/lJsKEeMA4T

Soloist Wendy, when? @wendyshines IT'S NOT A RED VELVET COMEBACK IF WENDY IS NOT PLAYING WITH HER HIGH NOTES AND ADLIBS IN THE FINAL CHORUS



IT'S NOT A RED VELVET COMEBACK IF WENDY IS NOT PLAYING WITH HER HIGH NOTES AND ADLIBS IN THE FINAL CHORUShttps://t.co/f5LTZZG6Pv

swetha @wenshyun



GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

#RedVelvetBirthdayParty

#레드벨벳의_생일파티에_초대할게 birthday is such a cute song?? but the next min they're doing satanic rituals?? red velvet said don't let them know your next moveGO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY birthday is such a cute song?? but the next min they're doing satanic rituals?? red velvet said don't let them know your next move 😭GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY#RedVelvetBirthdayParty#레드벨벳의_생일파티에_초대할게 https://t.co/TLk8SCNe9F

jubs 🍃🎂 @hello_ksg



GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

#RedVelvetBirthdayParty

#레드벨벳의_생일파티에_초대할게 lesson: invite red velvet to your birthday party, or you'll be on their cake.GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY lesson: invite red velvet to your birthday party, or you'll be on their cake.GO RV IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY#RedVelvetBirthdayParty#레드벨벳의_생일파티에_초대할게 https://t.co/dNUMOrXbQa

Red Velvet records career-high album sales with Birthday

Making a comeback after almost eight months, Red Velvet broke their own record on the very first day.

Over 710,000 copies of Birthday were sold in pre-orders on the opening day surpassing the first-week sales of the group’s previous The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, which was released in March.

슬린 @seurrene_ the fact that it's been more than 8 years since red velvet debut but they still keep breaking their own records every time they have comebacks.. we talking about the stability here the fact that it's been more than 8 years since red velvet debut but they still keep breaking their own records every time they have comebacks.. we talking about the stability here🔥

At a press event before their album was released, group member Joy expressed her disbelief and gratitude to their fandom (ReVeluv) by saying:

"We were so surprised. We're grateful that we're receiving much love with every comeback. We'll continue to work hard with the love and support from ReVeluv,"

At the conference hosted by TVXQ's Yunho, Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri spoke about the key takeaways from their album, the sidetracks, and their nine-year-long career. Looking back on 2022, Irene said:

"It was a year of many new attempts. It was truly like a festival."

Red Velvet's album blends K-pop and Classical genres

Following the same trend as their previous album, in Birthday as well, Red Velvet attempts to present a blend of K-pop and western classical music.

The title track is influenced by Jazz pianist George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, just as Feel My Rhythm had drawn inspiration from Johann Sebastian Bach's Air on the G String.

In the press conference, Seulgi further elaborated on the difference between the two tracks, adding:

"Although the two songs are alike in their classical inspirations, the overall moods are completely different. If 'Feel My Rhythm' had boasted a more graceful, traditional mood, we tried to exude a more kitsch and perky aura with Birthday."

shei, seraphine’s overture 🆙 @mungkeulhada ‍



#RedVelvet Birthday by Red Velvet is a musical move towards the 19th-20th century. If FMR was taken from the 18th century, the industrial clinks of swing or jazz music in Birthday is the testament of the Roaring Twenties. The album slaps as usual #RedVelvet BirthdayParty Birthday by Red Velvet is a musical move towards the 19th-20th century. If FMR was taken from the 18th century, the industrial clinks of swing or jazz music in Birthday is the testament of the Roaring Twenties. The album slaps as usual ❤️‍🔥#RedVelvet #RedVelvetBirthdayParty

Red Velvet's previous single was No. 1 on the domestic music charts and topped iTunes' top albums chart in 41 countries. If the pre-sale numbers of Birthday are anything to go by, the Peek-A-Boo singers are set for an even more successful comeback this time around.

