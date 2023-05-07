The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 16th episode of The Equalizer season 3 is set to air on CBS on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show is returning after a short 2-week hiatus and it has increased the anticipation among fans. The ongoing third season has witnessed a number of pivotal events and it'll be fascinating to watch how protagonist Robyn McCall's life unfolds this season.

The show explores McCall's life and her mysterious past that gives an insight into her vigilante actions. It features Queen Latifah in the lead role, along with various others portraying crucial supporting characters.

CBS' The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 will delve deep into the alleged suicide of McCall's friend

A brief 21-second promo for The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 briefly depicts several important events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled The Mystery of Manon, the new episode will depict McCall trying to investigate a friend who's allegedly died by suicide. Here's a short description of the new episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The alleged suicide of a friend raises McCall's suspicions, and McCall's daughter returns, having followed her "father" to New York fearing for his sanity.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point, but fans can expect it to unpack several significant events that could potentially alter the course of the story.

Titled Something Green, the previous episode depicted McCall delving deep into a mysterious foreign official who's accused of kidnapping his son. The show continues to get more interesting and viewers can expect a thrilling and dramatic conclusion this season. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

A quick look at The Equalizer plot and cast

The Equalizer follows an enigmatic woman named Robyn McCall, known for her vigilante actions. She helps people find justice by helping them find missing persons and solving complex cases.

A former CIA officer, McCall uses her past experience as she sets out on a profound path to redemption. Take a look at a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Robert McCall is a retired secret agent. Having become disillusioned by all the rigamarole that comes with secret agenting, McCall starts to look out for the little guy. Calling himself "The Equalizer," McCall puts ads in the paper marketing to desperate people in desperate situations.''

The synopsis further states,

''McCall usually takes these cases for little or no money (he lives in a posh Manhattan apartment). Acting as both bodyguard and investigator, sometimes using his government resources, McCall usually manages to save the day.''

The character of Robyn McCall defines the thematic elements of the show and Queen Latfiah's performance in the lead role further elevates it to a different level altogether. She brilliantly embodies her character's raw charisma and determination with absolute perfection.

Other important cast members include actors like Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola, among many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of The Equalizer season 3 on CBS on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

