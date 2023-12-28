Fool Me Once cast list: Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, and others stars in the Netflix adaptation

Fool Me Once is a thriller series set to be released on Netflix on January 1, 2024. The upcoming series is the adaptation of Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead. Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own."

It further reads:

"Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."

Danny Brocklehurst wrote the eight-part series, which David Moore and Nimer Rashed directed. Richard Armitage—a regular feature of Coben's series adaptions on the streaming platform, is reuniting with him in Fool Me Once.

Netflix's Fool Me Once - Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage star in the upcoming series

1) Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Michelle Keegan leads the show in the role of Maya Stern. Her husband appears to be brutally murdered in a robbery, but his mysterious appearance on her nanny cam sets into motion a quest for the search of truth.

Michelle Keegan is an English actress who is famous for her roles as Tina McIntyre in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street and Sergeant Georgie Lane in the BBC drama series Our Girl.

2) Richard Armitage as Joe

Richard Armitage plays the role of Maya Stern's (Keegan's character) husband, Joe, who has apparently been deceased in the event of a robbery. However, he appears on the nanny cam in his house, which, when noticed by his wife, sets her on a trail, looking for him.

Richard Armitage is famous for his role as the Dwarf King Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's film trilogy adaptation of The Hobbit. He has also appeared in films and television series like Hannibal, Robin Hood, Castlevania, and The Stranger.

3) Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Adeel Akhtar plays the role of DS Sami Kierce. There is not much revealed about his role in the series yet.

Adeel Akhtar is a British actor who was honored with the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his role in Murdered by My Father. In addition, he received nominations for the British Academy Film Awards' Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Supporting Actor for his work in Channel 4's Utopia. Akhtar won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in BBC One's Sherwood.

Fool Me Once on Netflix - Other cast members

The ensemble cast for the upcoming Netflix show includes Dino Fetscher as Marty McGregor, Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker, Jade Anouka as Nicole Butler, and Frederick Szkoda as Luca.

The cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Emmett J Scanlan, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Natalie Anderson, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa, and Daniel Burt, among others.

Fool Me Once will be released on Netflix on the first day of the upcoming year, January 1, 2024.