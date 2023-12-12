Fool Me Once: Netflix release date, plot, filming locations and more

The British television series, Fool Me Once, is out with its trailer and is slated for a release on January 1, 2024, on Netflix. The murder mystery is based on a Harlan Coben novel by the same name. Danny Brocklehurst has written the screenplay, and Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, and Adeel Akhtar make up the main cast.

In a series of Netflix murder mysteries, Fool Me Once sets the pace with its intriguing plot where two murders happen and one of the victims appears in camera footage after he is buried. The dead man’s wife goes on a journey to unravel the truth, where every other character seems to harbor a secret.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the upcoming series.

When will Fool Me Once release on Netflix?

Fool Me Once is slated to release on Netflix on Monday, January 1, 2024. All eight episodes, each one hour long, will be released in one go, allowing viewers to binge-watch or take time as they please.

As a Netflix original, it will be exclusively available on Netflix. Subscribers of the channel can access all eight episodes on the morning of January 1. Interested viewers need to buy subscription packages for the platform.

As a new series, it will drop at 8 am British Summer Time. That will be 12 a.m., midnight Pacific Time and 3 a.m. Eastern Time. Accordingly, it will be released in different time zones simultaneously.

Is Fool Me Once based on a book?

The series is a murder mystery (Image via Netflix)

Fool Me Once is an adaptation of a book by the same name by Harlan Coben. The book published in March 2016, was nominated for GoodReads Choice Awards. While the premise of the story in the book is based in the US, the adaptation has the UK as the base of the storyline.

The murder mystery follows Maya Stern trying to adjust to her life as a widowed mother to a small baby. For the safety of her infant, she installs “nanny cams” in the house to keep an eye on the baby. She gets a jolt when one camera footage shows her dead husband in the house.

Joanna Lumley plays Maya's mother-in-law (Image via Netflix)

While her mother-in-law asks her to see a therapist, she embarks on the journey to unravel the truth. Meanwhile, her nephew and niece are trying to investigate their mother’s murder, bringing up the query about a connection between the two deaths. Netflix’s synopsis of the series reads:

“When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.”

Netflix has a deal with Coben to adapt 14 of his novels into Netflix originals. Seven of Coben’s writings have already appeared on the channel and Fool Me Once is the eighth story.

All filming locations for Fool Me Once

A scene from the series (Image via Netflix)

As mentioned before, the US-based story was taken to the UK for adaptation into the series. In the story, Maya’s husband Joe was murdered in Central Park, New York. When the production location shifted to the UK, other minor changes were taken into consideration.

The main production location was in Manchester, England which houses the production company, Quay Street Productions. The city that grew into wealth during the Victorian Era has become a quiet place to film. Netflix had revealed that besides Manchester, production would also take place in other areas of North West England.

While The Yorkshireman reported spotting actor Michelle Keegan in Yorkshire, some residents claimed to have seen Keegan in Halifax and the film’s crew in Burdock Way. There were whispers about some filming happening in Spain. If true, the overseas shoot may be connected to shots of Maya’s military past in the plot.

The filming for the series started in February 2023 and wrapped up in August - September 2023. Watch out for Fool Me Once dropping on Netflix on January 1, 2024.