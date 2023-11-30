What time does Netflix usually release new shows and movies? Explained

Netflix maintains a pattern when it comes to releasing new shows and movies on its platform. It gives space to new and original projects, classics, and re-runs. As such, it holds a vast collection of movies, series and documentaries that are available for consumption at a time, with new ones released every month.

Since the streamer has been around longer than most of its competitors, the user experience is more comfortable for its subscribers. However, often eager viewers, who have watched teasers and trailers of a show, have no clue when the show might drop.

The channel's release patterns are mostly consistent. Moreover, the channel announces if there is likely to be any change in the schedule of any release.

Typically, the platform makes it a point to premiere Netflix original shows and movies at midnight, 12 am Pacific Time which corresponds to 8 am British Summer Time.

Netflix’s release schedule for new movies and shows

The "N" written on the title indicates an original title (Image via Netflix)

While the streamer dishes out a variety of exciting shows and movies, viewers are often left with the usual question about the exact time of release. As such, the release date is announced much before the trailer is dropped.

All Netflix originals drop at 12 am Pacific Time. Since the shows are released in all regions simultaneously, the timing for each zone is different. The table below lists some of the regions and the time for the release of new movies and shows.

Zone Timing Day of release Hawaii Time 9 pm Night before the release date US Pacific Time 12 am Midnight of the release date US Central Time 2 am Morning of the release date US Eastern Time 3 am Morning of the release date Brazil Time 4 am Morning of the release date Brtish Summer Time 8 am Morning of the release date Central European Summer Time 9 am Morning of the release date South Africa Time 9 am Morning of the release date Dubai/ UAE Time 11 am Morning of the release date Indian Standard Time 1.30 pm Afternoon of the release date South Korea Time 4 pm Afternoon of the release date Japan Time 4 pm Afternoon of the release date Eastern Australia Time 6 pm Afternoon of the release date

Viewers can identify the channel originals by looking for the “N” on the artwork of the Title. Some titles may be listed under originals in one country but not considered the channel's originals in another.

Information related to the releases can be checked on the streamer's Help Centre page. Requests for titles are also encouraged on the page.

Release time for content that is not part of Netflix originals

Non-original titles drop at a different time (Image via Netflix)

While the streaming giant keeps adding new titles to their content, not all titles are originals. The platform obtains streaming rights for many movies and shows of other TV channels, streamers or distributors.

Popular shows like AMC’s Breaking Bad, NBC’s The Good Place and BBC’s reality show, The Great British Bake Off aired to a huge viewership on the platform.

The non-original shows and movies slated to be released on the platform or acquired by the channel usually drop at midnight, 12 am local time.

As mentioned before, some titles are listed under originals in some countries while listed as non-Netflix originals in others. In such ambiguous situations, it will premiere at 12 am PT in regions where the title shows the “N” symbol.

However, the same title will arrive at 12 am local time in regions where not listed as an original.

What are some upcoming channel originals to look forward to?

The streaming platform is filled with exciting releases to watch out for in December. Starting with the Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore starring movie, May December on December 1, 2023, the Indian-origin take on the classic teenage characters, The Archies on December 7, followed by Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon starrer Leave the World Behind on December 8.

Mid-month, the animation movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be followed by Bradley Cooper’s Maestro on December 20. Look out for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire to drop on December 22.

Check out the “N” marking for the above to ensure a Netflix original movie before planning when to watch as per the timing mentioned in the article.