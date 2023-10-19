6 best short films to watch on Netflix 

Short films are not only loved for their shorter runtime, but these films make it possible to produce quality content even with tighter funds. Moreover, it is easier to experiment with unconventional filmmaking techniques that may not always be possible in a feature-length film.

Despite this, short films can also be tricky. It is no easy task to present an interesting focused story in a short amount of time, without compromising on aesthetic visuals that can complement the gravity of the subject. However, many filmmakers have been able to rise to the challenge and make quality short films that have left viewers mesmerized.

Popular streaming platform Netflix carries plenty of such short films to appeal to subscribers who are looking for a memorable cinematic experience that they can enjoy in its entirety in one sitting.

Extremis, Audible, and 4 other short films that will leave a lasting impression in less than 60 minutes

1) Extremis (2016)

The best thing about short films is that they allow filmmakers to present small stories with a powerful message that must be shared. In Extremis, viewers get to put themselves in the shoes of healthcare professionals and family members who are struggling with the decision to hold on or let go of terminal patients who cannot live without the help of a machine.

This 24-minute film is not the easiest to watch because it is emotional and heartbreaking, but it still carries messages of love and hope, which makes it worth the watch.

2) Sovdagari (2018)

Given how Sovdagari has more than one award to its name, it created quite a buzz among movie lovers when it premiered on Netflix back in 2018. This short film focuses on a traveling merchant who makes rounds in rural Georgia where he sells his ware in exchange for the currency of the land - potatoes.

Yes, the film highlights poverty and how it has impacted the locals, but director Tamta Gabrichidze finds a way to present the harsh reality without overtly burdening the audience. Instead, it leaves the viewer with some food for thought.

3) Out of Many, One (2018)

America has always been the "land of dreams", which is why countless immigrants prep for the United States citizenship test each year. Although there are many short films about immigration, most of them don't give viewers a better understanding of the entire process, which this film hopes to rectify.

Hopeful but realistic, Out of Many, One not only engages but also seeks to educate its viewers. Directed by John Hoffman and Nanfu Wang, the film has a runtime of 34 minutes.

4) Canvas (2020)

Out of all the short films on this list, Canvas is the only one that is animated. Directed by Frank E. Abney III, it focuses on a grandfather who is grieving. He cannot bring himself to find comfort in anything, including painting. But, a helping hand comes in the form of his cheerful granddaughter who helps him find his passion once again.

Simple but straight from the heart, this short film is filled with subtle messages of love and loss. This emotional short film will stay with the audience long after having watched it.

5) Audible (2021)

Directed by Matthew Ogens, this short film follows Amaree McKenstry-Hall, a senior athlete at Maryland School for the Deaf. Along with his teammates, Amaree is putting all his energy into ensuring that they can defend their winner's title. At the same time, he has to learn how to cope with the loss of a loved one who committed suicide.

As far as stunning cinematography is concerned, Ogens certainly delivers his best. Combining that with an intriguing narrative ensures that the audience is hooked throughout the film's runtime of 39 minutes.

6) The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

This short film boasts Wes Anderson's signature style of filmmaking that combines aesthetic framing, witty narratives, and a relaxed vibe that draws the viewer in. The story focuses on a bachelor named Henry Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch) who is addicted to gambling. He finds out about a guru who can see without using his eyes and hopes to learn the skill to win big.

Adapted from a Roald Dahl story, this short film is fun, whimsical, and thoughtful at the same time.

Viewers who are new to the concept of short movies should definitely check out these interesting ones that share impactful stories, which can help inform and inspire.