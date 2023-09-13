5 entertaining stop-motion animated movies to watch ahead of The Inventor

One of the most anticipated stop-motion animated movies of 2023, The Inventor, is all set to be released on September 15, 2023. Directed by Jim Capobianco, the movie will give viewers a peek into the life of Leonardo da Vinci. It also recounts how he ends up joining the French court in order to experiment to his heart's content.

Since this stop-motion animated movie is biographical in nature, it has created quite a buzz among movie goers. Not to mention, it has a stellar cast of voice actors, including Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley, Matt Berry, and Marion Cotillard. From the trailer, it seems like the movie will be both entertaining and inspiring.

Like The Inventor, there are quite a few other memorable stop-motion animated movies that cinephiles should add to their must-watch list.

Fantastic Mr. Fox and 4 other stop-motion animated movies that will make you a fan of the genre

1) The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

When it comes to interesting and unique narratives, Tim Burton never disappoints. Conceived by Burton, this story centers around Jack Skellington, the King of "Halloween Town." When Jack stumbles upon "Christmas Town," he makes a plan to take over the holiday. This dark fantasy stop-motion animated movie is Henry Selick's feature directorial debut.

The striking visual effects, complex characters, and beautiful music, all combine to create an experience that is not only exciting for a young audience but is also equally entertaining for adults. This stop-motion animated movie is a cinematic masterpiece, one that movie lovers shouldn't miss out on.

2) Chicken Run (2000)

Directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park, this stop-motion animated movie features voices by Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Tony Haygarth, Miranda Richardson, Imelda Staunton, and more. The story centers around a group of British anthropomorphic chickens who want to fly the coop before their owners turn them into pies. And they think that their best hope for escape lies in the hands of an American rooster named Rocky Rhodes.

The voice actors do a great job of making the characters relatable, and the comedic timing is spot-on. Funny and entertaining, this movie is a great watch that the whole family can enjoy together.

3) Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Wes Anderson has a way with visual storytelling that is subtle and yet striking at the same time - something that becomes quite evident in this stop-motion animated movie as the narrative gets underway.

The story centers around Mr. Fox (George Clooney) who gives in to his animal instincts and ends up stealing from his human neighbors despite making a promise to his wife, Mrs. Felicity Fox (Meryl Streep). When his actions puts the lives of his family and friends in danger, he has to use his cunningness to save them.

Emotional and witty, with plenty of subtle messages, this beautifully made stop-motion animated movie is one that viewers will enjoy from start to finish.

4) Coraline (2009)

The second movie on this list to be directed by Henry Selick, Coraline is based on a novella written by Neil Gaiman. The story focuses on Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) who stumbles upon an alternate universe that is more fun and adventurous than her real life, but she soon finds out that it just might be too good to be true.

Like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline's narrative is darker that what many viewers might expect from an animated movie, but the way these stories balance the dark elements with feel-good aspects such as family, friendship, and love, helps lend itself to a cinematic experience that is well worth the time.

5) Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

This stop-motion animated movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, reimagines the story of Pinocchio. A carver named Geppetto (David Bradley) is grieving the loss of his son, and somehow his wish magically brings a wooden puppet, Pinocchio (Gregory Mann), to life.

The animation is top-notch, and so is the voice-acting. It is also fascinating how the team is able to bring in new depth and meaning to the age-old story. Love, family, the meaning of life - all of these are tackled brilliantly in the narrative and will leave viewers thoroughly satisfied and entertained.

These stop-motion animated movies offer the perfect balance of beautiful visuals and emotional storytelling that can enjoyed by the whole family.