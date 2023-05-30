4 Wes Anderson movies you must watch as Asteroid City premieres at Cannes 2023

As Asteroid City has its global premiere at Cannes 2023, director Wes Anderson's magical universe is poised to enthrall audiences once more. Anderson has made a name for himself in the world of cinema thanks to his unique aesthetic, rigorous attention to detail, and moving storytelling.

The distinctive synthesis of whimsy, humor, and tragic storytelling in Anderson's films creates tales that speak to viewers of all ages. In Asteroid City, eccentric personalities, elaborate sets, and creative stories come together as world-changing events dramatically alter the plans of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet conference in a tiny town in the American desert.

Every shot of Asteroid City promises to be a visual feast, from the alluring costumes to the painstakingly produced production design. The movie was well-received by critics and fans alike during its premiere at Cannes 2023 where it got a six-minute standing ovation.

As the director's style trends on Instagram, with fans making reels using soundtracks from his previous films and his unique style of color grading, it's worth looking back at some of his masterpieces.

1) The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

In The Darjeeling Limited, Francis (Owen Wilson), Peter (Adrien Brody), and Jack Whitman (Jason Schwartzman) take you on an introspective train journey across India. This visually magnificent comedy-drama movie asks us to consider ideas of fraternity, forgiveness, and the quest for self-knowledge.

Viewers are taken on a transformational journey that is full of laughter, contemplation, and chance encounters thanks to Anderson's skilled narrative and stunning Indian landscapes.

Anderson's signature directing style is showcased perfectly in The Darjeeling Limited and it is a great film to binge before watching Asteroid City. It performed extremely well amongst critics and grossed around $35 million.

2) Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Stop-motion animation is brilliantly used to deliver the story of adventure and salvation in Fantastic Mr. Fox, which is an adaptation of the well-known children's book by Roald Dahl. The plot, which is set in the picturesque countryside, centers on the crafty and endearing Mr. Fox, who manages to outsmart three evil farmers.

This movie is a treat for viewers of all ages because of Wes Anderson's distinctive fusion of humor, wit, and touching storytelling. Even though it didn't perform very well at the box office, Fantastic Mr. Fox was applauded by critics. It earned Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

3) Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Get ready to travel back in time to the fantastical world of Moonrise Kingdom. This coming-of-age story follows the romantic adventures of Sam and Suzy, two teenage lovers, as they deal with the difficulties of puberty against the picturesque backdrop of a small New England island.

You'll be left appreciating the tenderness and romance of young love due to Wes Anderson's exquisite direction and an all-star cast. If you like Moonrise Kingdom then you're bound to love Asteroid City as both movies have similar themes of love and innocence.

Critics lauded Moonrise Kingdom's excellent direction and color palette. The movie received great reviews from viewers and critics as it premiered at Cannes 2012. It was included in BBC's 2016 list of greatest films of the twenty-first century.

4) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Through the eyes of its affable concierge, Monsieur Gustave H., The Grand Budapest Hotel takes us on an enthralling excursion in the magnificent setting of the imaginary Republic of Zubrowka.

With its precise attention to detail and colorful aesthetics that take us back in time, this interesting movie perfectly exemplifies Anderson's distinctive approach.

It skillfully combines comedy, drama, and romance against the backdrop of a Europe on the cusp of upheaval, keeping us spellbound from beginning to end. The film features a star cast of the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, and Owen Wilson.

The Grand Budapest Hotel performed brilliantly at the box office grossing over $173 million worldwide making it Wes Anderson's highest-grossing film to date. It received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

It's worth remembering Wes Anderson's tremendous contributions to cinema as his latest masterpiece, Asteroid City, premieres at Cannes 2023. From the opulence of The Grand Budapest Hotel to the charming sweetness of Moonrise Kingdom, the searching for meaning adventure of The Darjeeling Limited, and the surreal allure of Fantastic Mr. Fox, each movie leads us to a realm where creativity knows no limitations.

Consequently, whether you are an experienced Anderson fan or an intrepid adventurer, be sure to add these four exceptional films to your must-watch list.

