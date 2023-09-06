Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget drops first trailer 

Netflix has just unveiled the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming movie, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget , sequel to the beloved 2000 stop-motion animated classic, Chicken Run. The movie is set to release on Dec. 15, 2023.

In the highly anticipated sequel, we're introduced to a fresh voice cast that breathes new life into our favorite characters. Thandiwe Newton takes the reins as Ginger, the fearless heroine, who has escaped the clutches of the nefarious Tweedy farm.

Joining her on this adventure is Zachary Levi as Rocky, her trusty companion. It seems like they're finally on the path to their happily ever after, especially with the arrival of Molly (Bella Ramsey). However, lurking beyond their sanctuary, a new and ominous threat looms large.

A familiar foe returns in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Miranda Richardson, known for her role in Good Omens, reprises her role as the dastardly Mrs. Tweedy, the arch-nemesis of the brave poultry protagonists. Adding a touch of humor to the mix, comedian Peter Serafinowicz makes his Chicken Run debut as the bewildered businessman Reginald Smith.

The new trailer offers a glimpse into the trials Ginger and Rocky face as they embark on their mission to destroy Mrs. Tweedy's operation.

Director Sam Fell emphasizes the importance of a formidable villain, saying that a movie is only as good as its villain, and Ginger’s nemesis, Mrs. Tweedy, is one of the all-time greats. With Miranda's talent for blending drama and comedy, she promises to make us laugh and shiver with fear.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays and Nick Mohammed.

From Classic to Modern

The original Chicken Run, conceived by Nick Park, the mastermind behind Wallace and Gromit, and Peter Lord, co-founder of Aardman Animations, made history by becoming the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film, bringing in more than $225 million at the box office.

More than two decades later, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget continues the story, promising a thrilling and nostalgic adventure for fans of the original as well as newcomers.

Scheduled to premiere on Dec. 15, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget revisits the world of Ginger and Rocky. However, this time, they face a challenge that could push them to their limits. With Thandiwe Newton as Ginger and Zachary Levi as Rocky, the characters receive a fresh voice for their new escapades.

While some beloved voice actors return, like Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed, there are also newcomers to the feathered fold. David Bradley steps into the role of Fowler, following the death of Benjamin Whitrow in 2017.

That's not all from Aardman Animations and Netflix, though. Fans of Wallace & Gromit will be happy as a new movie featuring the iconic duo is in the works. Set to debut in 2024, the film will find Wallace and Gromit battling sentient garden gnomes in a quirky adventure.