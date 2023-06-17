Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - Release date, teaser, and more details revealed

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is an upcoming stop-motion animated comedy film directed by Sam Fell. It is set to be released on December 15, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Produced by Steve Pegram and Leyla Hobart, the movie's story is crafted by Karey Kirkpatrick, Rachel Tunnard, and John O'Farrell, showcasing the trials of courageous chickens.

The tale centers around Ginger, a resilient chicken, and her brave flock as they navigate a series of challenges that threaten their very existence and way of life. Together, they face numerous hardships that test their resolve and resilience.

Here is the official synopsis of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, as stated by IMDb:

"Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in."

Prepare for an egg-citing new escapade in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The teaser for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget begins with a cracking egg full of anticipation. The partially hatched egg suddenly springs to life as tiny legs emerge and scamper away. Rocky, the lovable chicken character voiced by Levi, witnesses this astonishing sight and is taken aback. His eyes widen, and his feathers ruffle in surprise and bewilderment.

This unexpected event hints at the beginning of a brand-new adventure, leaving audiences eager to uncover the mysteries that lie ahead.

The teaser successfully sparks intrigue and excitement, setting the stage for an imaginative and thrilling continuation of the beloved Chicken Run universe.

What to expect from the highly anticipated sequel of

Chicken Run

In the long-awaited sequel to the original comedy movie, Ginger and Rocky find themselves at a crossroads in their idyllic island sanctuary. After successfully escaping Tweedy's farm and establishing a new life, the arrival of their child, Molly (Bella Ramsey), brings new joy and responsibilities.

However, the tranquility is disrupted when a grave threat emerges, endangering chicken-kind on the mainland.

Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), accompanied by her trusted allies Babs (Jane Horrocks), Bunty (Imelda Staunton), and Mac (Lynn Ferguson), must make a critical decision. They must choose between protecting their isolated haven or risking their safety to save all of chicken-kind.

Joining the stellar cast is Josie Sedgwick-Davies as the spirited Frizzle, David Bradley as the wise Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as the humorous Nick, Daniel Mays as the cunning Fetcher, and Nick Mohammed as the eccentric Dr. Fry. These unique characters add depth and excitement to the story, amplifying the emotional journey of our beloved chicken heroes.

As Ginger, Rocky, and their newly expanded flock weigh the importance of family, unity, and the greater good, audiences will be captivated by the challenges they face and the sacrifices they must make.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget promises to deliver a compelling and heartwarming tale that explores themes of courage, resilience, and the power of standing together in the face of adversity.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a sequel from the acclaimed Aardman Animations (Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph), multi-Academy and BAFTA award-winners, in collaboration with Pathé and StudioCanal, looks set to be a thrilling continuation of the beloved poultry adventure.

Mark your calendars for December 15, 2023, to watch Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget only on Netflix.

