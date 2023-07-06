"Best thing in Marvel" Twitter goes berserk as Benedict Cumberbatch hints he will reprise his Doctor Strange character

It is time for Marvel fans to celebrate as Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently hinted that he will reprise his role in an MCU film in 2024. The actor has portrayed the role in several Marvel films, the most recent one being 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Cumberbatch recently appeared as a guest in the JW3 Speaker Series. When asked if his character was coming back for a movie, he responded by saying:

"There are some Marvel capers in the making next year."

Needless to say, this news sent fans into a tizzy, with many flocking to social media to express their excitement. One tweeted that Cumberbatch is "the best thing in Marvel."

A fan's reaction to Benedict Cumberbatch hinting at reprising his role as Doctor Strange (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Internet goes wild as Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange's return

Fans already knew that something was brewing after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credit scene. In the scene, a character named Clea told the doctor that he had caused an incursion and it needed to be fixed.

In a previous interview with Gizmodo, the aforementioned film's screenwriter, Michael Waldron, had revealed bits of information about the character's future:

"We knew that we wanted to introduce Clea. She’s Strange’s great love in the comics and it felt to me like Strange wasn’t at the point at the start of our movie where he was ready to meet the love of his life."

He continued:

"It felt like we had to close the loop with he and Christine Palmer. And so after she gives him her wisdom to not be afraid of loving someone, then it felt like we were right to tease what could be eventually with he and Clea."

Now, with Benedict Cumberbatch's hint about the reprisal, fans have all the more reason to look forward to future Marvel outings featuring Dr. Strange. Many celebrated this news on social media:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

There is extra enthusiasm amongst fans of the comic books as they believe that something very big is being planned behind the scenes. Some were of the opinion that Marvel was very dependent on Cumberbatch's character, but added that they will be watching whatever content is released.

Before becoming a superhero, Strange was a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon. Prior to Multiverse of Madness, he was seen essaying the role in 2016's Doctor Strange, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Poll : 0 votes