Who was Devon Hoover? Detroit neurosurgeon found shot dead at home

Devon Hoover, a 53-year-old neurosurgeon, was found fatally shot at home in Detroit on Sunday, April 23, 2023, after officers were called to the residence for a welfare check.

Devon Hoover, who practiced out of Ascension St. John Hospital since 2002, was regarded by his peers as one of the top neurosurgeons in Detroit, specializing in treating neck and back disorders.

Officers who responded to Hoover's residence reportedly found the doctor shot to death under mysterious circumstances as they are yet to announce a suspect in the case.

Investigators exploring the circumstances behind Hoover’s death have not revealed additional information on the incident, including where the bullet pierced through the body.

Devon Hoover graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine

In a statement to Law Crime, Detroit Police briefly detailing the incident said that on Sunday evening, officers received a request for a well-being check for Devon Hovver, who resided at a house located in the 100 block of W. Boston Blvd.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found the doctor fatally shot inside the home. Police went on to note that the circumstances behind the death are unclear. The statement read:

“On Sunday evening officers received a police run to a house located in the 100 block of W. Boston Blvd. for a well-being check. Officers made entry and observed a 53-year-old male victim had been fatally shot. At this point, circumstances are unknown. No further information is available at this time.”

As per the Ascension St. John Hospital Website, Hoover, a native of Indiana, who was listed in Hour Detroit, “Top Docs List 2008” was described as a “board-certified neurosurgeon." Hoover reportedly graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine before starting his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

According to Law and Crime, Hoover then went on to complete fellowships on peripheral nerve surgery at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and then specialized in Pediatric Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

The list in which Hoover was named among the top doctors of 2008 was reportedly polled after 16,000 surveys were mailed to revered doctors in Michigan, who were asked to nominate a colleague they considered best in their field. Hoover, who was admired as a talented neurosurgeon in the state, was nominated by his peers.

As per WXYZ, in a statement, Ascension Michigan condoled the death of one of their doctors, who was characterized as a “dedicated and well-respected member” of the hospital. The statement read:

“Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community. Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time.”

In a poignant Facebook post, one of Devon Hoover's colleagues at Ascension, Nina M Serifovic, wrote:

"Rest In Peace beautiful and kind soul. You will forever be missed. You taught me how to love Neuro surgery working alongside you in the operating room. Your patience was unmatched. Prayers to your family and all that knew you. We are devastated that we lost you!"

Police, who have yet to disclose a potential motive or a suspect in Devon Hoover’s death, said that the case is under investigation.

Poll : 0 votes