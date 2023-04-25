Jacob Lewis GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 as Taylor Swift fan is killed in hit-and-run

On Saturday, April 22, Jacob Lewis was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while returning from Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert at NRG Stadium with his sister.

The twenty-year-old was reportedly hit while standing near the rear end of his car, which had stalled in the middle of the freeway on his way back from the Taylor Swift concert in Houston. Jacob Lewis' sister, who was with him at the time, sustained minor injuries but her brother was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the wake of the incident, a GoFundMe page launched on behalf of the young man has raised more than $100,000, surpassing the initial goal of $75,000. The money raised will reportedly go towards covering Jacob Lewis' funeral costs.

Police arrest suspect who rammed into Taylor Swift fan Jacob Lewis

Jacob Lewis, the victim of a hit-and-run, was reportedly on his way home from the Taylor Swift concert with his sister early Saturday morning when they experienced car troubles.

Lewis reportedly got out to push the stalled vehicle from behind when he was immediately struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in a Volkswagen Beetle.

Lewis’ father, Steve, said that the driver, identified as 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes, got out of his car and helped the victim’s sister get him out from under the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Alan Bryant Hayes was arrested after a tow truck driver near the scene followed the suspect, who was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department on Caroline Street.

The Fundraiser described Taylor Swift fan Jacob Lewis as a video game enthusiast, who had qualified for the Pokémon world championship three times. Lewis’s mother, Karyn and father, Steve, told ABC News that their son was recently accepted to Sam Houston State University to pursue musical theatre.

They said he loved performance art and performed in high school plays which launched his career in acting in professional theatre stages. Lewis was a graduate of Taylor High School in Katy. Steve Lewis said:

"I hope that everybody who knew Jacob was touched by him and he was a good part of their lives."

In a statement on Facebook, Lewis’s father, Steve, wrote that his 20-year-old son's last act was to save his sister’s life by pushing her to safety when he was struck by the drunk driver.

“Jacob will be remembered as a loving and faithful young man who was loyal to his family and friends. His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts.”

As per ABC News, Lewis’ family plans to create a scholarship fund in Katy Independent School District in their son’s name for other musical theatre enthusiasts to realize their dreams.

Meanwhile, the suspect Hayes, who is in custody on a $90,000 bond, was charged with failure to stop and render aid, but other charges also are possible.

