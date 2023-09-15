Where to watch Grey's Anatomy? Complete list of OTT platforms streaming the series

In the medical drama television series Grey's Anatomy, surgical interns, residents, and attendings are followed as they mature into experienced physicians while juggling their personal lives and dealing with romantic tension. The program occurs in a fictional teaching hospital called Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Sattle, Washington.

The show is renowned for its complex and likable characters and its realistic depiction of the medical field. It has garnered multiple honors, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama.

The show made its ABC debut on March 27, 2005, and is one of the longest-running television series of all time. Since the show's new season, Season 20, is rumored to premiere in fall 2023, fans have been wondering where to stream the earlier seasons to catch up on their knowledge of the show.

Complete list of OTT platforms where viewers can stream Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is available for streaming on numerous OTT platforms globally. Since the show is not exclusive to a singular digital platform, viewers can compare and select from a wide range of services based on their subscriptions and available content.

1) Hulu

If you're in the US, Hulu is the best location to watch Grey's Anatomy. All 19 seasons of the show are all accessible on Hulu, along with several medical dramas including Station 19 and The Good Doctor.

Hulu offers a free trial to allow you to test the service before commiting to a subscription. Hulu's starting monthly prices after the free trial are $6.99 for the ad-supported plan and $12.99 for the ad-free plan.

2) Netflix

Another excellent alternative for watching Grey's Anatomy in the US is Netflix. The show's 19 seasons are all accessible on Netflix, along with several well-known medical dramas like House and The Resident.

Netflix offers a number of subscription packages, with the entry-level plan costing $9.99 a month. Viewers may stream in standard definition and on one screen at a time with the basic package. For $15.49 a month, Netflix also provides a regular package that simultaneously enables high-definition streaming on two screens. Audiences can stream in ultra-high definition on four screens simultaneously with the $19.99 monthly premium subscription.

3) Disney+

All 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are available for streaming for fans in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India, thanks to Disney+.

In the US and Canada, Disney+ offers a range of subscription packages with monthly rates beginning at $9.99. Viewers can stream in high definition and on two screens simultaneously with the basic package. For $14.99 monthly, Disney+ also provides a premium plan in the US and Canada that enables audiences to stream in ultra-high definition and across four screens simultaneously.

Grey's Anatomy synopsis

The official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"This high-intensity medical drama follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white."

The esceutive producers for the show are Mark Gordon, Betsy Beers, Debbie Allen, Shonda Rhimes, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack, Andy Reaser, and Krista Vernoff.

Apart from the services mentioned above, the medical drama series is also available for buying/renting from platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play. However, the price for each episode may vary from time to time.

Grey's Anatomy season 20 is rumored to arrive in Fall 2023.