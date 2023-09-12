The Good Doctor season 7: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more

The Good Doctor season 7 is expected to be released by September or October 2024. Initially, it was expected to be released by Fall 2023, but the streaming got delayed because of the ongoing WGA strike. By Fall 2024, we can expect the next season of this amazing medical-based series, where all the previous six seasons aired at the same time.

The Good Doctor is an American drama based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name. Developed by David Shore, the main cast includes Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samoné Henderson.

The official synopsis of The Good Doctor on Amazon Prime states:

“Centers on a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. The question will arise: Can a person who doesn't have the ability to relate to people actually save their lives?”

A recap of season 6 and what to expect for The Good Doctor season 7

The story follows the life of a young autistic doctor, Shaun Murphy, who starts his work in the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, where he tries hard to prove his intelligence in the medical field. His godfather Dr. Aaron Glassman, is the one who made him study medicine. Murphy was his son's friend, and he adopted Murphy after his death.

In season 6, there were 22 episodes in total. In the final episode, baby Shaun Aaron Murphy was born without any complications, as the episode’s focus was much on Shaun’s rescue of a patient and coming in time for delivery rather than Lea’s pregnancy scenes. Lea only encouraged Shaun to work while she was in labor.

Perez survived the car crash, and his part of the story shows the drug addiction risks. Dr. Andrews resigned from the hospital, and Morgan has a hard time balancing her career and personal life. Dr. Aaron Glassman goes through some memory issues because of his neurological condition.Shaun’s baby was named Steven Aaron, a friend of Shaun and the son of Dr. Aaron Glassman.

With the birth of a baby and so much drama left with questions, let us see what the baby Murphy and all the other characters will bring us on the Good Doctor season 7.

The cast and crew details of The Good Doctor season 7

The Good Doctor season 7 will consist of many actors returning from season 6. New characters and the person who will represent it are not made public. Here are the actor's details:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Bria Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

The Good Doctor season 7 was produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. The series first premiered on September 25, 2017. With six seasons completed, there are a total of 116 episodes available for this series. People can watch all six seasons on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Sony Liv. Netflix offers only five seasons of this series.

The Good Doctor season 7 is expected to be released on Hulu exclusively.