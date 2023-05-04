The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 recap: Did Shaun have a son? 

The Good Doctor season 6 brimmed with numerous heartwrenching stories and tear-jerking moments, and the season finale was no different. It featured Shaun and Lea having a baby boy and Jordan and Daniel connecting at a personal level following a terrifying accident.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Shaun and Lea head to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is there, except for one very important person; a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy."

The episode was titled Love's Labor. It was directed by Mike Listo and written by Jessica Grasl & Garrett Lerner.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 recap: Did Shaun and Lea have a son?

The episode began with Shaun bringing Lea to the office. He informed her that she needed to be hooked up to a fetal monitor.

Elsewhere, Dr. Daniel Perez was accompanying a patient to the operating theater, but got stuck in traffic due to fog. Suddenly, a huge accident took place as a number of cars crashed into one another. The next scene saw Daniel working on a patient on top of a car. However, when a car slammed into them, he too was gravely injured.

At the hospital, Aaron congratulated Shaun for becoming a new father. Shaun and Lea were together when she wanted to call Aaron and inform him about her going into labor. In response, Shaun told her that Aaron was aware that they where having a baby.

Meanwhile, Lea's contractions increased so Shaun did not want to leave her side. However, she told Shaun to go do his job. Before leaving, however, Shaun asked Lea not to have the baby without him.

Subsequently, Lea went to Aaron and asked him to mend things with Shaun on his big day. While she was in his cabin, her water broke. She subsequently went into labor and gave birth to a son.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Good Doctor also saw Audrey gathering the team and telling them that several car crash victims were going to be admitted, adding that Daniel was one of them. The latter arrived shortly after and told Jordan not to use opioids on him, as he had worked very hard to get sober.

However, when his pressure began to drop, Jordan was forced to give him an opioid shot. When Daniel woke up, he knew that Jordan had given him the drug. Jordan apologized and told him that she could not have let him die.

Once Daniel recovered, he and Jordan had their date. He thanked her for saving his life and told her that he was going to miss her.

This is where the latest episode of The Good Doctor comes to an end.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for The Good Doctor reads:

"Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues."

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Chuku Modu and several others.

