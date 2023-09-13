What to expect from The Kardashians season 4? Hulu drops explosive trailer

Reality TV's OG showbiz magnates, the Kardashians, are returning with yet another jaw-dropping, sensational, scandal-packed The Kardashians installment on September 28, 2023. With the latest trailer drop by Hulu, fans can be rest assured that this family will continue delivering drama in epic proportions. Showdowns between Kourtney and Kim seem to have carried on into season 4, with a new dispute brewing between Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie navigates through the hardships of raising her kids alone, while Kendall proudly proclaims that she's single, but may be bad at it. There is always more to this family than meets the eye, and the trailer hints that their foundation might come crumbling down after all.

"People think they have us all figured out, but things are not always how they seem." - Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashians season 4: Drama, drama, drama!

Expand Tweet

The Kardashians have become household names ever since their first appearance on TV, where their every move was tracked by cameras and magnified for the world to dissect. The Kardashian-Jenner clan, although nearly impossible to really keep up with, have built a long-standing legacy spanning over two decades by sharing their most vulnerable moments with millions. Now, entering season 4 of their spinoff, the squad comes packing unfathomable heat.

Kim and Kourtney kick off the sneak peek with an uncomfortable awkwardness, insinuating that their beef from last year is yet to be resolved. Kourtney felt that Kim was trying to hijack her big day with Travis Barker by donning one of the pieces from her D&G wedding collection on the runway shortly after. The duo's cracks became more visible as the season went on.

Kourtney and Kim are at it, again. (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

This time, they took the fire up a notch by rehashing old fueds to a point where they can barely sit in the same room. Moreover, they get into a massive confrontation, where Kim brings Kourney's personality into question and notes that they're both "riled up," further asking her if she's "actually happy." The conversation between the Kardashian sisters goes south when Kourtney retaliates with hurtful words.

"You're just a witch, and I hate you."

The now-strongest couple in The Kardashians clan, Kourtney and Travis Barker are soon going to bring a fourth child into their family. She announces her pregnancy to him by holding up a signoard at one of his concerts. However, she recently had to undergo an "emergency fetal surgery."

Another ongoing issue that resurfaces in season 4 is the messy, broken relationship of Khloe and Tristan Thompson. The last time the audience saw them, Tristan and his brother had moved in with Khloe since their mother passed away. Khloe announces to her sisters in the trailer that she wants the world to know she's single. Furthermore, she mentions how the exes are currently on "sensitive terms."

The Kardashians starlet kept her distance from the Thompson brothers and continues to do so, which can't be said for Kris Jenner. At a party, Kris' overly-friendly attitude towards Tristan made Khloe understandably uncomfortable. Besides, the infamous momager is seen appreciating his style of "hands-on" parenting in a confessional.

Kendall also calls out this dynamic, telling her sisters how Kris should be "fierce" for her kids, instead of making good with an unwelcome member. The sisters rally in support of Khloe, with Kourtney telling Tristan off too.

"I don't think you deserve Khloe."

Kris' actions set off Khloe, who is seen having a face-off with her. The latter accuses Kris of "lying," while Kris fires back stating that Khloe is "spiralling." The Kardashians' daughter, overwhelmed by the situation, storms off, remarking that she doesn't "deal with" dishonest people.

While The Kardashians are having at each other, the Jenners' portray themselves as more put-together. Kendall's career steadily grows, and her romantic life will most probably be kept private in the following season, like it always has been. Kylie spends quality time with her children, maneuvering through the life of a single mother.

However, Khloe remains hopeful for the improvement of the relationships between all family members, closing the trailer with a confident statement.

"These things are fixable. It's not going to break us down."

There is scandal bursting through the seams with the upcoming installment of The Kardashians. Season 4 will premier on September 28 on Hulu.