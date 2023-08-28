The Kardashians season 4: What to expect

The Kardashians season 4 is confirmed to premiere on September 28, 2023. The series will premiere on Hulu and Disney Plus for streaming. The show's format of providing an inside peek at the Kardashian-Jenner family's daily life will be maintained throughout the season's 10 episodes.

The upcoming The Kardashians season will likely cover both the family's private and professional life in light of recent public announcements from various members. Kim Kardashian has indicated that the family is "better than ever”, while Khloé Kardashian suggests that viewers will continue to see more of the family.

What to expect in The Kardashians season 4

Release details

The dual-platform viewing availability is likely to attract a broad audience, ranging from long-time fans to new viewers. The season is set to have 10 episodes.

Although the specific airing schedule has not been officially released, past seasons have followed a weekly release pattern, which suggests that The Kardashians season 4 will do the same.

Key storylines

One of the most talked-about story arcs for the upcoming season is Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with musician Travis Barker. This relationship has garnered significant media attention, and the season is expected to provide an intimate look into their journey towards parenthood.

The official synopsis of The Kardashians season 4 goes:

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines.

It further continues:

From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Moreover, another storyline that is likely to be explored is the ongoing dynamics between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Given Tristan's past appearances on The Kardashians and the public interest in their relationship, it's reasonable to expect this to be a recurring theme.

Cast Dynamics

The main cast for the new season will feature all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters namely Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. Each sister is expected to have her own storyline, contributing to the overall narrative of the season. Kris Jenner, often referred to as the 'momager' for her managerial role in her daughters' careers, will also be prominently featured.

While it hasn't been officially confirmed, other recurring characters like Travis Barker and possibly Scott Disick are expected to appear, especially given their current involvement in the family's personal lives.

The Kardashians till now

Where entertainment meets family dynamics, The Kardashians season 4 promises to deliver.

In the last three seasons of The Kardashians, viewers have witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions and events in the family.

Season 1 kicked off with Kim hosting SNL and Kourtney getting engaged to Travis Barker. Khloé and Tristan Thompson's relationship woes were a recurring theme. Season 2 escalated the drama with Tristan's repeated infidelity and Kourtney's wedding planning. Kim and Kendall jetted off to Milan for fashion events.

The third season, which aired earlier this year, saw Khloé grappling with Tristan's betrayals, Kourtney focusing on her wellness blog, and Kim exploring new relationships. Season 4 promos suggest an even higher level of intensity to the show's signature mix of family relationships, love, and conflict.