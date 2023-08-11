Kourtney Kardashian’s maternity fashion: 5 best looks so far

Reality TV star-entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian is known for her unique fashion sense, and her maternity style is no exception. She has been seen sporting a range of looks during her pregnancies, from edgy and eclectic to cute and comfortable. Her style choices have been praised for accentuating her baby bump and showing it off in a flattering way.

Kardashian has also been known to experiment with bold prints and patterns, as well as bodycon dresses that hug her curves. In addition to her clothing choices, she has also been seen wearing underboob-baring string bikinis to show off her growing belly. Kardashian's maternity style is interesting, edgy, and unique, and she has proven that pregnancy doesn't have to mean sacrificing style.

From a red bikini to an all-in-one suit, Kourtney Kardashian has aced the maternity fashion

1) Sheer blue body suit

Kourtney Kardashian revealed the gender of her baby boy at a gothic-themed party with Travis Barker over the weekend. The couple's wedding ceremony was gothic, but for this special occasion, they opted for a music world tour-themed party in honor of Travis' rock group, Blink-182.

This provided Kourtney with an opportunity to channel her inner rock star, but she chose to opt for a soft blue, sheer Alaïa bodysuit with a draped skirt and trousers from the brand's Spring 2023 collection.

2) Red bikini

Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap from a recent day at the beach and pool on her Instagram feed. In the images, the pregnant reality star could be seen wearing a teeny little red triangle bikini, which features a ribbed top and stringy ties at the bottom. Her growing baby bump was on full display in the photos.

Kourtney Kardashian accessorized the swimwear with a pair of slim-fitting black rectangle sunglasses, and she is seen wearing the bright swimwear in a garden setting, by the beach, and by the pool.

3) Two-piece in electric blue

In another set of pictures, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her bump in a cropped blue jacket that fell just above her midsection. She was also wearing a small blue skirt and a pair of silver peep-toe heels from the Black SuedE Studio as she stands in front of the large painting. Kourtney's hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail and her makeup is soft and nude.

She captioned the photo with a series of blue emoticons to complete the look. She also tagged the designer of the stunning blue dress, Laquan Smith, who created the gorgeous two-piece.

4) Simple white all-in-one piece

In the first photo of this Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian wore her new raven locks down straight and over her ears with flipped-out ends and a center part, framing her face with a heavy smokey eye and a black blink-182 band tee layered over a white pair of overalls. She completed the look with tiny silver hoop earrings and a glossy lip.

In the next two photos in the slideshow, Kourtney had her long brunette hair down to one side while she was wearing an oversized black leather jacket, which was almost as long as her red-and-black polka-dotted mini slip dress.

5) Sheer black dress

Kourtney Kardashian was all smiles as she announced she was expecting her fourth baby with a black bodysuit and low-cut leather pants. She held up a black and white sign that read "All the Small Things" - a reference to a scene in a Blink-182 video. She was wearing a black bra underneath the see-through bodysuit. She later posted a photo of herself and her four-month-old baby with a drumming hand on her stomach. She captioned the post as:

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan."

Kourtney Kardashian is gracefully embracing her maternity period, showcasing her unique sense of style and confidence. Throughout her pregnancy, she has been seen sporting a variety of fashionable looks that highlight her baby bump and accentuate her changing body. Kourtney Kardashian's maternity fashion is not only visually interesting but also inspiring, as she effortlessly embraces her pregnancy with grace and style.