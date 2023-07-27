"Big problem": Kourtney Kardashian addresses Boohoo backlash in The Kardashians season 3 finale

Kourtney Kardashian has been trending on social media, and although this time her followers are not responding favorably to her, it doesn't seem like that is having an impact on her. Recently, her collaboration with fashion brand boohoo is generating quite a lot of attention. Now that Kardashian is involved in this collaboration, the brand is releasing two "sustainability-driven collections."

In response, People magazine reports that fans have been sharing their reactions, pointing out that the brand's popularity doesn't match what Kourtney's collaboration will bring. The brand is known for its fast-fashion clothing. Kourtney discussed this topic on Thursday's episode of The Kardashian, which was released on Hulu on July 27.

The following is what Kourtney said during the episode:

“I actually love that because I feel like I'm in a position to shine a light on that problem.”

She also added:

“This is not one person’s problem. This is a big problem in the world [and for] the whole fast fashion industry and the whole fashion industry. I feel like I learned so much doing the first collection. … I feel like hearing people’s feedback — as harsh as it might be — [was necessary], which is why I posted.”

Further, she mentioned that she doesn't have any expert knowledge of the subject, but she wants to make a difference. In doing so, she feels that she is paving the way for a bright future in the fashion industry with the brand. Furthermore, she stated that she wanted to "make noise" about the issue caused by fast fashion through this collaboration. According to her:

“Fast fashion isn’t going anywhere so why not push them to make these changes?"

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian shared how in the future she will work with brands that are committed to sustainable products and making products that look stylish and are environmentally friendly.

Collaboration between Kourtney Kardashian and boohoo

Kourtney Kardashian released the news in September 2022 that she is the ambassador for the brand boohoo. According to People, Kourtney Kardashian shared the following during that time:

"When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.

As a result, Kourtney Kardashian shared the following caption on her social media account on Septempber 13, 2022:

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet.”

The Kardashians star added:

“I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions. I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more. I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian made sure the brand used "recycled fibers" in the clothes that they made in this collaboration. The procedure from the beginning to the end of the collaboration is also documented.

Besides this, fans can watch all episodes of The Kardashians season 1 to 3 on Hulu. Season 4 of the show has not yet been announced.