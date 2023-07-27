The Kardashians season 3 finale- Kim is proud as she "managed to stay single"

In the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which was released on Thursday, July 27, Kim Kardashian talked about her decision to stay since post-divorce with Kanye West and relationship with Pete Davidson. Kim said even though the season was filled with personal drama and stress,

"I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!"

In season 3 premiere, Kim had confessed that she was not ready to mingle with anyone and that “breakups are just like, not my thing." She had a lot of guilt after breaking up with Pete as he "went through a lot because of my relationship (with Kanye West).

Kim revealed in the middle of The Kardashians season 3 that she was talking to someone secretly, who she called Fred, and had dined with him in the same restaurant as Pete Davidson. However, it does not look like things got serious and Kim decided to concentrate on raising her four kids.

Recently, Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian have been linked romantically but they have not confirmed their relationship.

What happened on The Kardashians season 3 finale?

Hulu's description of the episode titled What Just Happened? reads,

"As the season comes to an end, the family celebrates the holidays together. Meanwhile, shocking news changes things forever."

This week on The Kardashians, Kris Jenner gave her children some custom-made Christmas dollhouses with miniature furniture matching the kids’ personalities. Kylie took her 7 Italian greyhound dogs for a walk with Kendall and talked about the time a paparazzi tried to take photos up her skirt. She also confessed that she and her best friend Stassi kis*ed when they were drunk but they were not dating.

Kylie also confessed that she had a bo*b job within 6 months of getting pregnant but was now regretting it, as opposed to what she said in episode 9. She said,

"I just wish obviously I never got them done, to begin with."

She revealed that she would be very upset if her daughter also gets cosmetic surgery like her at the age of 19. Kourtney talked about being slammed for doing a sustainable” collection with a brand named Boohoo. Putting aside her recent fight with Kim, Kourtney attended the family Christmas party and volunteered a transitional home for women and children.

Khloe revieved a phone call from her ex-boyfriend Tristain, who is the father of her two children but cheated on her twice, that his mother passed away. Khloe was very close to Andrea Thompson and decided to flow to Toronto with her family without thinking twice on The Kardashians. They helped sort out some of her stuff and also dealt with the insurance policy and finances.

Tristian's house was being renovated but the roof caved in because of excessive rain, so he and his disabled brother, who was being taken care of by Andrea, moved in with Khloe in LA. Tristian thanked them by saying,

"Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys. You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

It is unknown when the show will return for it's fourth season.

The Kardashians seasons 1 to 3 are now available to stream on Hulu.