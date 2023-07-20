"I've only gotten fillers": Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian open about her body insecurities on The Kardashians

The latest episode of The Kardashians aired on July 20, 2023, and saw Kylie Jenner opening up about her insecurities about her looks when she was younger. During a glam session with Khloe and Kourtney, Kylie said that she had noticed young girls editing their photos to keep up with society’s standards. Noting that she did the same, Kylie said that she was in a "better place" now.

Kylie pointed out how she was insecure about her ears after her family members started calling her “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Khloe explained that the sisters called her Dopey because Kylie had "cute ears," but the latter said that she didn't "receive it like that."

"That f--ked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo," she confessed to her elder sister.

She also clarified the misconception that she was not an insecure child but the most “confident kid in the room."

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false, I've only gotten fillers," Jenner added.

Kylie Jenner noted that she didn't want surgery to be a part of her story as she has always loved herself.

Khloe Kardashian also talked about being bullied for her looks on The Kardashians episode 9

During the same episode, Khloe also admitted that she got a lot of her insecurities about her body because of other people. She explained that she was "chubby" and wearing a skintight bodycon dress.

"You couldn't tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities," Khloe said.

When Kourtney told her that she wasn't "chubby," Khloe presented photos of herself as proof and compared it to wearing a fat suit. She went on to confess that she was "torn apart" the minute she didn't look like her sisters on TV. Khloe revealed that while she had changed her looks via a nose job, fillers, and makeup, she was still bullied.

"So, it’s like, which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me — you just have to do things for yourself," The Kardashians star wondered.

Khloe explained that she was still “growing and evolving” in front of the cameras but added that there was a lot of pressure unfairly put on her. Kourtney also stated that they lived in a world “obsessed with perfection” so she is very conscious about not putting too much pressure on the kids. She noted that she focuses more on giving them “freedom to express themselves.”

What else happened on The Kardashians in episode 9?

This week on The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney finally made up after their fight over the former’s collaboration with Dolce brand just days after Kourtney’s wedding. Kim agreed with Kourtney's POV and admitted that family is over everything. However, she also said that business was her drive and she was not going to stop.

Kim revisited her storage closet and decided to save some of her and Kanye’s career merch for her daughter North's 16th birthday. She also revealed that she got Kanye to stop storing a lot of stuff, bringing it down from 32 to 3 units. She got emotional talking about Kanye's Yeezy pieces, all of which she had kept very safely.

She said that she kept them as it felt like she was holding on to the Kanye she knew and added that she was "definitely not going to cry this makeup off." Noting that she was going to "get it together," she said that she felt like she had cried enough over it.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released by Hulu every Thursday at 8 pm ET.