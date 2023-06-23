Why did Sistine Stallone hide her big career accomplishment from her sister? The Family Stallone stars get into a big argument

The Family Stallone episode 7 was dropped on Paramount + this Wednesday, June 21, at 3 am ET. The episode featured an intense fight between Sophia and Sistine Stallone (the eldest and the middle daughter) as the latter did not tell Sophia that her horror script had been picked up by the MGK publishers. Sophia was very surprised when she had to hear the news from her mother and not from Sistine.

Sophia also had been working on her historical romance novel for quite some time but was nervous about going to a publisher. She told her sisters that she was feeling the pressure of being 26 and still accomplishing nothing. Sistine did not tell Sophia about her deal as she did not want to discourage her elder sister.

She also felt that it would be like "rubbing in" her success in Sophia's face, which could cause sibling rivalry. Sophia felt that Sistine should have been honest with her as they were best friends and always told each other everything.

How did things get sorted between The Family Stallone cast members?

Sistine was upset when Jennifer, their mother, asked her about the script deal in front of everyone. Sistine told Sophia that she had "no malicious" intentions and asked her to stop stealing her moment. Sophia felt that she was in a dark cloud and while she was proud of her sister, she did not like that Sistine hid the news from her.

Later, Sylvester and Jennifer made the sisters sit together and work out their issues. Sistine explained that she was just trying to avoid "jealousy" from her sister and the two had a thumb fight to sort things out.

After that, Sophia was the first person to know that the MGK filmmakers had finalized Sistine's script.

What happened on The Family Stallone episode 7?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Sophia is worried she will never live up to the success her parents have achieved, and it starts to hurt her burgeoning literary career; Sistine finds success with her horror movie script, which causes a bit of sibling rivalry."

This week on The Family Stallone, Jennifer launched a new line of skincare products. She revealed that she had always been making her own money, given that her dad passed away at 11 and her mother did not even know how to sign a check. She wanted to teach her daughters never to depend on anyone for money.

Sylvester was proud of his wife's accomplishments. He was also happy to finally return home after shooting his series and said that he wanted to take a break from his career to spend a little more time with his kids.

Sylvester advised Sophia to just go ahead and pitch her novel in front of the publishing company. He felt that she always wanted things to be perfect, which was not possible.

Sophia took her dad's advice and while she stumbled a bit initially, she was able to explain her novel well enough and got the final yes.

Elsewhere, Jennifer invited a special tiki yacht to enjoy her daughter's accomplishments.

New episodes of The Family Stallone are released on Paramount+ every Wednesday at 3 am ET.

