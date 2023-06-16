The Family Stallone episode 6: Sophia Stallone reveals she has a hole in her heart

The latest episode of The Family Stallone, which was released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, June 14, was fairly emotional as Sophia Stallone, the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone, opened up about her medical issues. Sophia was born with a hole in her heart and got very sick when she was two months old. Sophia told her sister Sistine that it had not been the easiest journey and 12 doctors could not even recognize what was wrong with her.

It was only due to her mother Jennifer’s “sheer determination” that they “found a doctor that found the hole.”

She had to undergo surgery at a very young age and lived her life normally until the age of 16. That was when she fainted while playing volleyball and she needed to have another heart surgery.

"It was really having to go from living this normal life when I was 16 to having to have my chest sawed open," The Family Stallone star explained.

She also said that she had never even considered the topic of death before and that it was one of the “most pivotal experiences of my entire life.” It was a very hard time for her as her mother had rashes all over her body and her father could not even talk to her without crying.

Sistine could not hold back her tears after hearing Sophia’s story.

The Family Stallone cast was nervous about Sophia’s annual heart checkup

Sophia’s father Sylvester, who is known for playing many powerful characters in movies like Rocky, did not know how to deal with the heart surgery. When 26-year-old Sophia opened up to him about the same, he said that it was “devastating” and “horrible.” Sophia confessed that she still had PTSD from her surgery.

Sylvester praised Sophia for being brave at the time while he was “scared to death” for his daughter. Sophia admitted that she waited to cry after her surgery until everyone left her room. Sylvester remembered Sophia’s first surgery when she was a child and how he was asked to say “goodbye” to her.

They also discussed how the entire family gets worried when Sophia goes for her annual heart check-up.

"That would be… devastating is too gentle of a word," Sylverster added.

Sophia’s doctor did not take much time to announce the good news that there was still a patch on her heart hole, meaning that there was nothing to worry about. Sophia’s mother was relieved after the check-up and said that there was “no greater feeling” in the world.

What happened on The Family Stallone episode 6?

The description of the episode reads:

"As she gears up for her annual heart check-up, Sophia talks to Sly about the emotions surrounding her heart surgeries. Worried about his daughter's safety, Sly discourages Sistine from riding horses."

This week on The Family Stallone, Sistine took her father to a horse ranch so they could spend some quality time together like they did when she was a child. She wanted to ride the horses but Sylvester was afraid for the safety of his daughter.

After much convincing, Sistine finally rode the horses and Sylvester was impressed by her performance. He also revealed that 90% of the horse ranch training is done by women.

New episodes of The Family Stallone are released by Paramount+ every Wednesday at 3 am ET.

