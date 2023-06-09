The Family Stallone episode 5: Why did Sophia Stallone not want to invite her uncle Frank on her podcast?

The Family Stallone episode 5, which was released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, June 7, featured the family celebrating the birthday of Frank Stallone, who is Sylvester's brother and a very popular musician. He has also acted in many movies. During the celebrations, Frank mentioned that he should be a guest on the Unwaxed podcast, which is run by Sophia and Sistine Stallone.

While Sistine was excited about the idea and felt that it would make their father happy, Sophia had some pretty serious doubts. She mentioned that her uncle was funny but could say offensive things on the podcast.

Sistine tried to convince her by saying that they can edit the episode and it might give Frank an opportunity to come out of Sylvester's shadow.

Sophia still felt that Frank was way too controversial to be on the podcast. Later, Sylvester also advised Sophia to let Frank come on the podcast as he could share some crazy stories and listeners would be able to see the girls' feisty side.

They would also learn that Sylvester's daughters are not way too "milked up" from him and have a street element in them.

The Family Stallone cast member Sophia connected to her uncle on the podcast

After hearing her father's advice, Sophia decided to give Frank a chance. Frank was very happy to come to the podcast as he was previously offended when they did not invite him at the time of his documentary.

He shared multiple stories of growing up with Sylvester on The Family Stallone, in which he was bullying him as an elder brother, and even opened up about his musical roots.

Frank then revealed that he suffered from panic attacks and did not have the resources available as a child to overcome them. This shocked Sophia as she has also been facing panic attacks since she was a child. She felt bad for not talking to him about the same earlier, but the two bonded on it later.

The girls also appreciated Frank for telling them the truth about the pranks done by Sylvester as he never told them the complete truth about his childhood.

What happened on The Family Stallone episode 5?

The description of the episode reads:

"Scarlet gets her first big break and heads to Oklahoma to act alongside Sly on his upcoming streaming series, Tusla King. After receiving pressure from their dad, Sistine and Sophia debate having their unfiltered Uncle Frank on their podcast."

This week on The Family Stallone, Scarlet finally got a very big acting opportunity in her father's film, The Tulsa King. She has always wanted to be an actress and this was her first ever gig in the movies. Scarlet was initially nervous but did her two scenes in the movie perfectly.

She even made some changes in her posture after seeing her performance. Sylvester mentioned that he was also critical like that. The family was later seen enjoying their dinner together as they waited for the film to be released. Scarlet was glad that she did not blow away such a big opportunity.

New episodes of The Family Stallone are released on Paramount+ every Wednesday at 3 am ET.

