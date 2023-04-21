“Take your time to heal”: Fans pour support as DKZ’s Kyoungyoon halts activities due to panic and social anxiety disorder

DKZ’s Kyoungyoon has temporarily halted all his activities after experiencing anxiety stemming from the recent Boseong’s Cultwo Show controversy related to his affiliation with the infamous JMS cult. On April 20, Dongpyo Entertainment released a statement mentioning that the 23-year-old idol is undergoing therapy and treatment.

The DKZ member was diagnosed with a panic disorder, which has developed into a social anxiety disorder. The temporary hiatus will help him focus entirely on getting his stability back.

The announcement led to extreme concerns from international fans. They tweeted in support of Kyoungyoon, asking him to take his own sweet time to heal. They also criticized the people for giving the idol a hard time, despite the 23-year-old singer telling Dispatch in an interview that he was a victim of the JMS cult on March 13, 2023.

Fia | DKZ @Gojujutsu Kyoungyoon take your time to heal. We're always here, waiting for you <3 Kyoungyoon take your time to heal. We're always here, waiting for you <3 https://t.co/LET763ZMRn

DKZ’s agency announces Kyoungyoon’s hiatus after JMS controversy continues, fans defend the idol

DKZ’s Kyoungyoon made headlines last month after he confessed his connection to the infamous JMS (Jung Myung-seok) cult, aka the Providence Church, in an explosive interview with Dispatch. He shared in great detail how he and his family allegedly fell victim to the cult and cut off ties with the church after they discovered its ill deeds.

ziv @svtalice kyoungyoon deserves the biggest apology from y'all... it's so heartbreaking to watch people talk about him like this like i can't even imagine how hard it must be for him kyoungyoon deserves the biggest apology from y'all... it's so heartbreaking to watch people talk about him like this like i can't even imagine how hard it must be for him

However, some Korean netizens refused to believe Kyoungyoon and continued to criticize him. Several concerns over DKZ's appearance at the Cultwo Show in Boseong on April 29 prompted Dongpyo Entertainment to bring up the issue once more. The agency then announced that the group would proceed with a five-member performance.

The agency then released a statement, sharing that the 23-year-old idol was currently undergoing therapy and treatment for his panic disorders. He will be temporarily halting all his activities to focus entirely on the treatment.

“Kyoungyoon feels a grave sense of responsibility over the matter related to him, and he is currently undergoing therapy and treatment. His doctor has diagnosed him with panic disorder that has led to social anxiety disorder, and he will temporarily be focusing entirely on his treatment and stability.”

henna💧 @kissnmusic ren⁸ 🌸 #standbykyoungyoon @Bebi__Munik this is not just a regular "idol has anxiety and will take a break for a while". This boys life is literally hanging on a thread bc people are actively harassing and threatening him for being a cult victim since birth like doing a #/CHEN_OUT on a victim. Not only did he find out+ twitter.com/allkpop/status… this is not just a regular "idol has anxiety and will take a break for a while". This boys life is literally hanging on a thread bc people are actively harassing and threatening him for being a cult victim since birth like doing a #/CHEN_OUT on a victim. Not only did he find out+ twitter.com/allkpop/status… https://t.co/An9UoaCcCq ren only used chen_out as an example bc a similar hashtag is being used against kyoungyoon rn. it wasn't a drag. stop getting fixated on an irrelevant detail and ignoring the overall point of the thread twitter.com/Bebi__Munik/st… ren only used chen_out as an example bc a similar hashtag is being used against kyoungyoon rn. it wasn't a drag. stop getting fixated on an irrelevant detail and ignoring the overall point of the thread twitter.com/Bebi__Munik/st…

As per Soompi, the agency released another notice five hours later informing fans that the scheduled Cultwo Show performance was canceled.

International fans reacted strongly to the news. They defended the idol and posted comments criticizing people for cornering him despite his personal letter and interview with Dispatch. They also mentioned that the 23-year-old was a victim and that the people who filed complaints against him were harassing the singer.

Take a look at how international fans reacted to the singer's hiatus below:

RAY: super chic ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ @kees3ob Crazy how DKZ's Kyoungyoon is being harassed so much to the point where he is scared to even step foot outside ! Just because he was a born victim of JMS ! He was taking advantage of for 23 years and not a damn one of y’all are asking if he’s okay. But harassing him like he Crazy how DKZ's Kyoungyoon is being harassed so much to the point where he is scared to even step foot outside ! Just because he was a born victim of JMS ! He was taking advantage of for 23 years and not a damn one of y’all are asking if he’s okay. But harassing him like he

sef || #StandbyKyoungyoon @SFAMD101



#StandbyKyoungyoon #Kyoungyoon Protect and defend Lee Kyoungyoon at all cost while there's still time... before it's too late. He has always been our sunshine in good times and in bad. It's our turn now... Protect and defend Lee Kyoungyoon at all cost while there's still time... before it's too late. He has always been our sunshine in good times and in bad. It's our turn now...#StandbyKyoungyoon #Kyoungyoon https://t.co/qxtg4Op82F

sef || #StandbyKyoungyoon @SFAMD101 Kyoungyoon has always cared about us... what did we give back in return? Kyoungyoon has always cared about us... what did we give back in return? https://t.co/0OrhLC774E

lori 🫧 @ilyseunghyub ren⁸ 🌸 #standbykyoungyoon @Bebi__Munik this is not just a regular "idol has anxiety and will take a break for a while". This boys life is literally hanging on a thread bc people are actively harassing and threatening him for being a cult victim since birth like doing a #/CHEN_OUT on a victim. Not only did he find out+ twitter.com/allkpop/status… this is not just a regular "idol has anxiety and will take a break for a while". This boys life is literally hanging on a thread bc people are actively harassing and threatening him for being a cult victim since birth like doing a #/CHEN_OUT on a victim. Not only did he find out+ twitter.com/allkpop/status… https://t.co/An9UoaCcCq (if you have the mental capacity right now) please please read/share this thread, it’s so important and all of us are extremely concerned. yesterday it was announced that kyoungyoon was going on hiatus due to socialphobia/anxiety due to this situation + mass hate. send him love.. twitter.com/Bebi__Munik/st… (if you have the mental capacity right now) please please read/share this thread, it’s so important and all of us are extremely concerned. yesterday it was announced that kyoungyoon was going on hiatus due to socialphobia/anxiety due to this situation + mass hate. send him love.. twitter.com/Bebi__Munik/st…

ren⁸ 🌸 #standbykyoungyoon @Bebi__Munik Dongyo is also led by women especially these two that are the director and CEO of the company. They have also been posting unedited prerecorded content with him right after announcing legal actions. They truly love him so please show them that we support.

Dongyo is also led by women especially these two that are the director and CEO of the company. They have also been posting unedited prerecorded content with him right after announcing legal actions. They truly love him so please show them that we support.https://t.co/IvFxGZwgmb

lori 🫧 @ilyseunghyub i really truly hate sharing this right now during mourning but it is laying so heavy on my mind.. his instagram is @/kyoungyoon_dkz if you would like to leave love to drown out the amount of cruel comments towards him every single day. he does not deserve any of this at all i really truly hate sharing this right now during mourning but it is laying so heavy on my mind.. his instagram is @/kyoungyoon_dkz if you would like to leave love to drown out the amount of cruel comments towards him every single day. he does not deserve any of this at all https://t.co/lTS2UfMrYn

Fia | DKZ @Gojujutsu Our Lee Kyoungyoon is a tough guy. You can get through this. We got your back 🫶 Our Lee Kyoungyoon is a tough guy. You can get through this. We got your back 🫶 https://t.co/lyihk9QmJW

Phoenix||디케이지 데뷔 ❤️🌈|| 🐯🐰🐹🐱🐻🦊🐬🐶|| @cozimabeyourari ren⁸ 🌸 #standbykyoungyoon @Bebi__Munik this is not just a regular "idol has anxiety and will take a break for a while". This boys life is literally hanging on a thread bc people are actively harassing and threatening him for being a cult victim since birth like doing a #/CHEN_OUT on a victim. Not only did he find out+ twitter.com/allkpop/status… this is not just a regular "idol has anxiety and will take a break for a while". This boys life is literally hanging on a thread bc people are actively harassing and threatening him for being a cult victim since birth like doing a #/CHEN_OUT on a victim. Not only did he find out+ twitter.com/allkpop/status… https://t.co/An9UoaCcCq These boys have always worked hard to give everything. They suffered from members going to hiatus to a possible disbandment and now Kyoungyoon being literally projected as the villain is just cruel. That to by their so called fans. You can’t imagine what is going on his mind+ twitter.com/bebi__munik/st… These boys have always worked hard to give everything. They suffered from members going to hiatus to a possible disbandment and now Kyoungyoon being literally projected as the villain is just cruel. That to by their so called fans. You can’t imagine what is going on his mind+ twitter.com/bebi__munik/st…

maple 💜⭐️ @jelIymv if you are preaching about being nice to idols in an online space please keep that energy with kyoungyoon. if you are preaching about being nice to idols in an online space please keep that energy with kyoungyoon.

Previously, DKZ had two members depart from the group. Wondae left the group in March 2022 due to health concerns. Munik left DKZ in February 2023, but he remains an artist under Dongpyo Entertainment. He is expected to greet fans with new activities. The group currently consists of Kyoungyoon, Sehyeon, Mingyu, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, and Giseok.

In December last year, DKZ released a year-end project single track titled 2022 (Forever). It was part of the group’s annual tradition of treating fans to year-end songs.

