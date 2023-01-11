“We will always wait for you”: Fans show support to TNX’s Junhyeok as agency announces his hiatus

Rookie group TNX’s Junhyeok will be taking a temporary hiatus from promotional activities, announced P NATION on January 11, 2023.

In a statement, the agency informed fans that the 18-year-old member has been experiencing anxiety and decreased stamina for a while now. Hence, TNX will promote as a five-member group for the time being.

reya!! 🤡 @s1nwi #JunHyeok THXS lets respect junhyeoks decision. Im sad too, trust me, but lets remember that this is for juhyeoks best and that idols heslth always matters first. We will always wait for you junhyeok, no matter what. #TNX THXS lets respect junhyeoks decision. Im sad too, trust me, but lets remember that this is for juhyeoks best and that idols heslth always matters first. We will always wait for you junhyeok, no matter what. #TNX #JunHyeok

P NATION also added that Junhyeok was diagnosed by medical professionals and was advised to have “sufficient rest and stability.” Fans took to Twitter to send supportive messages to the group and Junhyeok, hoping to cheer him up, and promised to wait for his return.

P NATION announces TNX’s Junhyeok’s hiatus, fans pour in support and love

VeraB.ⱽᴵᴾ🤡thx🤡 @verakrdmm ️

#TNX #티엔엑스 Taehun, Kyungjun, Hyunsoo,Hwi and Sungjun~!! And mostly our JunHyeok. Don't worry, we understand how difficult idol life is and it is essential that you rest and have excellent physical and mental health. We will always be here and cheer for TNX~!!Fighting~!🤍 Taehun, Kyungjun, Hyunsoo,Hwi and Sungjun~!! And mostly our JunHyeok. Don't worry, we understand how difficult idol life is and it is essential that you rest and have excellent physical and mental health. We will always be here and cheer for TNX~!!Fighting~!🤍✨️#TNX #티엔엑스 https://t.co/BfKqnSWGNJ

The six-member group TNX, aka The New Six, debuted in May last year, after battling against numerous other participants in the survival program, LOUD. The group has only released one album so far, their debut EP titled Way Up. It seems that their next comeback might be a five-member release.

On January 11, 2023, P NATION announced that TNX’s Junhyeok was suffering from anxiety. He received a diagnosis from a “specialized medical institution” and was advised to rest. Here is an excerpt from the official statement below:

“We would like to inform you about the future activities of TNX member Cheon Jun-hyeok. Cheon Jun-hyeok recently received an examination at a specialized medical institution due to symptoms of anxiety caused by decrease in stamina and was diagnosed by a doctor that he needs sufficient rest and stability.”

The agency further added that the decision was taken after considerable discussions with everyone involved:

“Therefore, after sufficient discussion and deep consideration with TNX members including Cheon Jun-hyeok, we decided to focus on the recovery of his health.”

Additionally, the agency mentioned that they will support TNX’s Junhyeok to recover fully and “return in good health.”

As soon as the news dropped, the group’s fandom began pouring in with supportive messages on social media. They posted pictures and videos with encouraging texts to cheer for TNX’s Junhyeok. Many also commented that the fandom needs to respect the agency and the idol’s decision to put his health first.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

VeraB.ⱽᴵᴾ🤡thx🤡 @verakrdmm 재은 en | TNX @peachiehunn junhyeok underwent a medical examination due to anxiety and a decrease in physical strength hence, they decided that he will stop all activities for the time being and will concentrate on rest and treatment. junhyeok underwent a medical examination due to anxiety and a decrease in physical strength hence, they decided that he will stop all activities for the time being and will concentrate on rest and treatment. https://t.co/y6QZhTk7Bs It worries me and makes me sad for JunHyeok and for all the members, it must be very hard but at the same time I am grateful and relieved that PN decides to stop the activities of TNX and JunHyeok for their physical and mental well-being. twitter.com/peachiehunn/st… It worries me and makes me sad for JunHyeok and for all the members, it must be very hard but at the same time I am grateful and relieved that PN decides to stop the activities of TNX and JunHyeok for their physical and mental well-being. twitter.com/peachiehunn/st…

Ayu 🐱💛 @Bucinkyungjun get well soon junhyeok, tho i know that kind of condition won't ever healed perfectly

i hope u'll find something that'll make u feel save and forgot about it or made it happen less

hope you'll find your best 'medication' so you'll back to us

and i hope it's your tnx member 🫶 get well soon junhyeok, tho i know that kind of condition won't ever healed perfectlyi hope u'll find something that'll make u feel save and forgot about it or made it happen lesshope you'll find your best 'medication' so you'll back to usand i hope it's your tnx member 🫶

Kate ♡ Jjangsoo @hyunsoo_j0916 @TNX_Official I’m so devastated by this news. Junhyeok, please know that we love and support you so much and only care for your well being. Take all the time you need our baby duck @TNX_Official I’m so devastated by this news. Junhyeok, please know that we love and support you so much and only care for your well being. Take all the time you need our baby duck 💗

천누나❤🐥 @junmangie87



#TNX #Junhyeok

#천준혁 #티엔엑스

@TNX_twt @TNX_Official Junhyeok ahh it was ok and take care of your health dear and we will wait for you and get well soon our baby duck Fighting Junhyeok ahh it was ok and take care of your health dear and we will wait for you and get well soon our baby duck Fighting💪💪#TNX #Junhyeok #천준혁 #티엔엑스@TNX_twt @TNX_Official https://t.co/0whGLt0W0o

Abis🇦🇷| 𝑻𝑵𝑿 @dahyunnie000 Rest well and don't worry about anything else. Take as much time as necessary, your health is the most important 🫂 We love you and we are here for you always ♡

#GetWellSoon_JUNHYEOK @TNX_Official We love you so much Junhyeok! 🥺Rest well and don't worry about anything else. Take as much time as necessary, your health is the most important 🫂 We love you and we are here for you always ♡ @TNX_Official We love you so much Junhyeok! 🥺💗 Rest well and don't worry about anything else. Take as much time as necessary, your health is the most important 🫂 We love you and we are here for you always ♡#GetWellSoon_JUNHYEOK https://t.co/yQB8EQzKIm

Recent updates on TNX

Rookie group TNX managed to rank in the Top 10 of Hanteo’s Yearly Authentication chart, despite only releasing one album last year. On the awards front, the group won the Next Wave Icon at the 2022 Genie Music Awards and the Hottest at the 2022 Fact Music Awards. The group has also been nominated for Rookie of the Year at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, which will be held on January 19, 2023.

Leoni @leonisecret



Psstt🤫, I'm actually relieved they didn't win the other award, because I dont want to read another hate speech toward these beautiful talented boys. Congratulations #TNX @TNX_Official for winning New Wave Icon Awards on Genie Music Awards/GMA. Proud of you 🥳Psstt🤫, I'm actually relieved they didn't win the other award, because I dont want to read another hate speech toward these beautiful talented boys. Congratulations #TNX @TNX_Official for winning New Wave Icon Awards on Genie Music Awards/GMA. Proud of you 🥳🎊👏👏👏Psstt🤫, I'm actually relieved they didn't win the other award, because I dont want to read another hate speech toward these beautiful talented boys.🙈 https://t.co/OTdhPcvyqq

Meanwhile, TNX is made up of six members, Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun. Tanaka Koki, a 13-year-old LOUD winner, was initially reported to be a part of the group but widespread criticism from K-pop fans led to P NATION postponing his debut.

There has been no word on the group’s next album release yet.

