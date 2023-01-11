“We will always wait for you”: Fans show support to TNX’s Junhyeok as agency announces his hiatus

Rookie group TNX’s Junhyeok will be taking a temporary hiatus from promotional activities, announced P NATION on January 11, 2023.
In a statement, the agency informed fans that the 18-year-old member has been experiencing anxiety and decreased stamina for a while now. Hence, TNX will promote as a five-member group for the time being.
P NATION also added that Junhyeok was diagnosed by medical professionals and was advised to have “sufficient rest and stability.” Fans took to Twitter to send supportive messages to the group and Junhyeok, hoping to cheer him up, and promised to wait for his return.
P NATION announces TNX’s Junhyeok’s hiatus, fans pour in support and love
The six-member group TNX, aka The New Six, debuted in May last year, after battling against numerous other participants in the survival program, LOUD. The group has only released one album so far, their debut EP titled Way Up. It seems that their next comeback might be a five-member release.
On January 11, 2023, P NATION announced that TNX’s Junhyeok was suffering from anxiety. He received a diagnosis from a “specialized medical institution” and was advised to rest. Here is an excerpt from the official statement below:
“We would like to inform you about the future activities of TNX member Cheon Jun-hyeok. Cheon Jun-hyeok recently received an examination at a specialized medical institution due to symptoms of anxiety caused by decrease in stamina and was diagnosed by a doctor that he needs sufficient rest and stability.”
The agency further added that the decision was taken after considerable discussions with everyone involved:
“Therefore, after sufficient discussion and deep consideration with TNX members including Cheon Jun-hyeok, we decided to focus on the recovery of his health.”
Additionally, the agency mentioned that they will support TNX’s Junhyeok to recover fully and “return in good health.”
As soon as the news dropped, the group’s fandom began pouring in with supportive messages on social media. They posted pictures and videos with encouraging texts to cheer for TNX’s Junhyeok. Many also commented that the fandom needs to respect the agency and the idol’s decision to put his health first.
Take a look at some of the comments below:
Recent updates on TNX
Rookie group TNX managed to rank in the Top 10 of Hanteo’s Yearly Authentication chart, despite only releasing one album last year. On the awards front, the group won the Next Wave Icon at the 2022 Genie Music Awards and the Hottest at the 2022 Fact Music Awards. The group has also been nominated for Rookie of the Year at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, which will be held on January 19, 2023.
Meanwhile, TNX is made up of six members, Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun. Tanaka Koki, a 13-year-old LOUD winner, was initially reported to be a part of the group but widespread criticism from K-pop fans led to P NATION postponing his debut.
There has been no word on the group’s next album release yet.