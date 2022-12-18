Semantic Error star Jaechan under fire for having infamous Sojang in his YouTube subscription list

DKZ's Jaechan, who made an explosive acting debut with BL series Semantic Error, has found himself in trouble.

On December 17, the Semantic Error actor’s group held a 24 hour relay livestream. At one point, the idol-actor showed off his YouTube page, which immediately landed him in trouble, as some hawk-eyed viewers found that he had subscribed to the infamous YouTuber Sojang.

The latter has a notorious reputation for spreading false rumors and made-up scenarios such as leaks with malicious intent about idols. BTS’ V even reportedly gave the YouTuber an indirect warning previously and threatened to sue them.

Seeing Sojang’s channel as part of Jaechan’s subscription list has now left netizens upset. They even thoroughly analyzed the picture and stated how problematic the account was at the top of his list, which did not even have a blue dot icon that alerts subscribers of newly uploaded videos from a channel.

Semantic Error’s Jaechan receives mixed response for subscribing to Sojang, addresses the same in a message

K-pop boy group DKZ’s 24-hour livestream on the VLIVE platform now only shows around 5 hours of content. The broadcast took place on December 17 and fans are currently unaware of why the remaining hours were cut. The livestream accidentally revealed a piece of information which led to the group’s most famous member, Jaechan, becoming the target of malicious comments.

In a viral screenshot of the livestream, Jaechan’s YouTube subscription list showed travel blogger Pani Bottle and NMC, among other channels. However, the infamous YouTuber 탈덕수용소 aka Sojang, was at the top of that list. This particular content creator has become synonymous with spreading notoriously exaggerated and gossip-y style stories about K-pop idols.

tiff💎 @_cutiehwa_ @pannchoa it's the most notorious account for spreading rumours, if i were an idol i'd want to subscribe too, to know where any bad rumours are coming from. not sure anyone should have to apologise for subscribing to a yt channel? let's be honest, how many are hate watching? probably most! @pannchoa it's the most notorious account for spreading rumours, if i were an idol i'd want to subscribe too, to know where any bad rumours are coming from. not sure anyone should have to apologise for subscribing to a yt channel? let's be honest, how many are hate watching? probably most!

As conversations around it grew, DKZ’s Jaechan sent a text on a messenger app addressing it, writing that he wasn’t aware of the channel since he does not “really subscribe” or even like videos. He shared that he did not manage his account. As per translation via Koreaboo:

“Let’s make something clear while I’m at it, since I see there’s a bit of talk about it. I don’t really know what that channel is about. I don’t really subscribe to channels or even like videos. I don’t manage my account all that closely. So I had no idea what I had subscribed to.”

He assured fans that he would be more careful moving forward:

“Other than a select few, I did not personally hit subscribe [button] for the channels that you saw on the list. Now I have it cleaned it up, though. I apologize for the concerns caused by my careless action and I promise that I’ll be more cautious going forward.”

However, similar to the initial reactions, many netizens weren’t happy with the idol’s message.

They believed that he could have easily dodged it by saying it was a staff member’s account while others stated that it was “a turnoff,” especially his tone.

Netizens were surprised even more because Sojang had previously claimed speculative and controversial things about DKZ member Munik in April this year. Many fans defended Jaechan, and one even added that he too was “a victim” of the YouTuber, so his message might be the truth.

DKZ’s Jaechan achieved his breakthrough with Semantic Error, wherein he starred alongside Park Seo-ham. The show is a Korean BL series that has become extremely popular, earning him multiple rookie and star of the year awards. The show’s success even brought DKZ, formerly known as DONGKIZ, to the limelight.

