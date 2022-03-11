Infamous YouTuber Sojang posts a clip of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu with a female staff, raises speculative questions

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu was caught in hot waters as YouTuber Sojang posted a clip of the idol’s interaction with a female staff member. Originally, the video was posted by Twitter user @blrchv.

Sojang’s video also mentions an “offensive” artwork that was allegedly created by the idol and came to light for the first time at the start of 2021, when a wave of bullying accusations (some real, some fake) swept the K-pop industry.

The video emerges amidst a roaring debate of whether the idol uploading pictures wearing red points towards a subtle hint of him supporting a political party in the ongoing elections in South Korea or not. Political parties contesting elections in South Korea use representative colors and numbers as their election symbols. Mingyu has now deleted the posts.

However, multiple netizens claimed that the clip seems to be the work of a saesang, a fan-turned-obsessive-stalker, and the angle makes it look like they recorded it from a closet.

A clip of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s interaction with a female staff spreads on the internet like wildfire

The YouTube account ‘탈덕수용소 Sojang,’ referred mostly to as Sojang, is an account that posts multiple videos of K-pop idols. More often than not, these videos and assumptions, which usually lead to negative speculations, have been confirmed to be false.

BTS member V even spoke up about the user and explicitly said that he would sue the user behind the account for spreading hurtful rumors about him and his friends.

The same YouTuber has now shared a clip of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s activities backstage. The idol can be seen lifting a female employee for a few seconds in the clip.

Subject to interpretation, YouTuber Sojang used phrases such as: “Mingyu has a lot of fun talking with girls,” “Then he gave the girl a hug from behind (sic),” and “He lifted her up lightly with his arm and gave a satisfied smile (sic)” in its English subtitles.

𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 @RequitedHeart Oh, and one last thing. '탈덕수용소' is the name of the Youtube channel where Mingyu's video with the woman staff was uploaded. The channel's name means 'An asylum to quit fan girlying/boying'. V from BTS personally reported it for spreading false rumor, from what I've heard. Oh, and one last thing. '탈덕수용소' is the name of the Youtube channel where Mingyu's video with the woman staff was uploaded. The channel's name means 'An asylum to quit fan girlying/boying'. V from BTS personally reported it for spreading false rumor, from what I've heard.

The video’s angle and quality have led fans to deduce that it was recorded in secrecy, and many claim it was the work of a sasaeng. The original video, as posted by Twitter user @blrchv, states that it was recorded during SEVENTEEN's attendance at the KBS Song Festival last year. Some netizens state that the idol has always been “flirty” with his members and, in turn, with people he is close with.

Considering fans do not know anything about the idols behind the cameras, they assume that the staff would be friends with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. They also do not believe that the incident was negative or came off as harassment. They even stated that before jumping to conclusions, the bigger concern should be about the person recording them in private.

ruth @GYUNINl people cancelling mingyu for being playfull with a staff member instead of cancelling the sasaeng who took a vid of his private life🤡 if you see the vid on twitter or youtube, please report. people cancelling mingyu for being playfull with a staff member instead of cancelling the sasaeng who took a vid of his private life🤡 if you see the vid on twitter or youtube, please report. https://t.co/gRCeDSLQBw

rie | semi ia @HANNlEJAR pls dont tell me someone will still prefer to hate on mingyu just for playing with a staff member when they’re literally being recorded by a SSANG?!? in a fking closet too?!? hello we’re protecting mingyu here not the ssang, carats lets please just give him a break and let pls dont tell me someone will still prefer to hate on mingyu just for playing with a staff member when they’re literally being recorded by a SSANG?!? in a fking closet too?!? hello we’re protecting mingyu here not the ssang, carats lets please just give him a break and let

jus @soowoogyu just how awfully obsessed are you guys with mingyu that you refuse to take down an illicitly taken video of him & instead focus on the fact he’s candidly interacting with a human being— a staff he is working with? stop spreading it, please just how awfully obsessed are you guys with mingyu that you refuse to take down an illicitly taken video of him & instead focus on the fact he’s candidly interacting with a human being— a staff he is working with? stop spreading it, please

ً @itxteen damn the only thing that's a problem here is that YOU hide in a closet just to take a video of him lifting a staff. idk what you're up to but i hope u won't ever see mingyu again. damn the only thing that's a problem here is that YOU hide in a closet just to take a video of him lifting a staff. idk what you're up to but i hope u won't ever see mingyu again.

𝓜𝓲𝓶𝓲🦋|| semi ia until march @svtmate_ Sasaeng has going overboard tho WTF you're hiding in closet then film mingyu with their staff ? Are you know word "Limit" ? It's privacy please stop , don't make a scene before his birthday. We already enough not get his birthday vlive last year please don't make a same mistake Sasaeng has going overboard tho WTF you're hiding in closet then film mingyu with their staff ? Are you know word "Limit" ? It's privacy please stop , don't make a scene before his birthday. We already enough not get his birthday vlive last year please don't make a same mistake😌

rubyuji ☆ @mansaeyea just a reminder: that staff member will have more of a relationship w mingyu than u will ever have just a reminder: that staff member will have more of a relationship w mingyu than u will ever have

nix🔅 @cheungcheollie giving malice to mingyu having fun and playing with the staff is just weird. direct your attention to the ssng. posting clips without the knowledge of any artist, or person, is not okay. report the tweet, do not engage, do not spread. giving malice to mingyu having fun and playing with the staff is just weird. direct your attention to the ssng. posting clips without the knowledge of any artist, or person, is not okay. report the tweet, do not engage, do not spread.

406 @ThinkOfMingyu Hello @pledis_17 you should be informed that a private video of your artists is being spread around without their consent. The video was took inside a backstage and it's a violation of privacy. We would like to know if any action could be taken regarding this problem, thank you. Hello @pledis_17 you should be informed that a private video of your artists is being spread around without their consent. The video was took inside a backstage and it's a violation of privacy. We would like to know if any action could be taken regarding this problem, thank you.

Meanwhile, the internet is heated up and divided in half regarding the matter. Many expressed that they would like Pledis Entertainment to release an official statement regarding the matter.

