Infamous YouTuber Sojang posts a clip of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu with a female staff, raises speculative questions

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu was caught in hot waters as YouTuber Sojang posted a clip of the idol’s interaction with a female staff member. Originally, the video was posted by Twitter user @blrchv.
Sojang’s video also mentions an “offensive” artwork that was allegedly created by the idol and came to light for the first time at the start of 2021, when a wave of bullying accusations (some real, some fake) swept the K-pop industry.
The video emerges amidst a roaring debate of whether the idol uploading pictures wearing red points towards a subtle hint of him supporting a political party in the ongoing elections in South Korea or not. Political parties contesting elections in South Korea use representative colors and numbers as their election symbols. Mingyu has now deleted the posts.
However, multiple netizens claimed that the clip seems to be the work of a saesang, a fan-turned-obsessive-stalker, and the angle makes it look like they recorded it from a closet.
A clip of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s interaction with a female staff spreads on the internet like wildfire
The YouTube account ‘탈덕수용소 Sojang,’ referred mostly to as Sojang, is an account that posts multiple videos of K-pop idols. More often than not, these videos and assumptions, which usually lead to negative speculations, have been confirmed to be false.
BTS member V even spoke up about the user and explicitly said that he would sue the user behind the account for spreading hurtful rumors about him and his friends.
The same YouTuber has now shared a clip of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s activities backstage. The idol can be seen lifting a female employee for a few seconds in the clip.
Subject to interpretation, YouTuber Sojang used phrases such as: “Mingyu has a lot of fun talking with girls,” “Then he gave the girl a hug from behind (sic),” and “He lifted her up lightly with his arm and gave a satisfied smile (sic)” in its English subtitles.
The video’s angle and quality have led fans to deduce that it was recorded in secrecy, and many claim it was the work of a sasaeng. The original video, as posted by Twitter user @blrchv, states that it was recorded during SEVENTEEN's attendance at the KBS Song Festival last year. Some netizens state that the idol has always been “flirty” with his members and, in turn, with people he is close with.
Considering fans do not know anything about the idols behind the cameras, they assume that the staff would be friends with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. They also do not believe that the incident was negative or came off as harassment. They even stated that before jumping to conclusions, the bigger concern should be about the person recording them in private.
Meanwhile, the internet is heated up and divided in half regarding the matter. Many expressed that they would like Pledis Entertainment to release an official statement regarding the matter.