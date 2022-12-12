Create

58th Grand Bell Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Dec 12, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Featuring Park So-dum, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jaechan (Image via Dispatch)
58th Grand Bell Awards featuring Park So-dum, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jaechan (Image via Dispatch)

Organized by the Motion Pictures Association of Korea, the 58th Grand Bell Awards, popularly known as the Daejong Film Awards, were held on December 9 at the Konkuk University New Miliennium Hall. The award ceremony was hosted by Kim Tae-hoon and Kang Na-yeon.

The 58th Daejong Film Awards🔔(Grand Bell Awards)𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒🏆-— New Wave Actor —-#옹성우 #ONGSEONGWU #mairuArt https://t.co/VCeKTAr5xp

Over 253 films that were released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, were considered for the award ceremony.

The films Decision to Leave and The Outlaws 2 each swept away three awards in different categories. Decision to Leave won awards for Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor. The Best Actor and Best Actress Award went to Park Hae ll and Yeom Jung-ah respectively, albeit for their performances in different movies.

Decision to Leave, Life is Beautiful, and The Outlaws 2 emerged with highest wins in the 58th Grand Bell Awards

The prestigious 58th Grand Bell Awards were broadcast live on ENA, YouTube, and Twitter. Check out the list of winners below:

youtube-cover
  • Best Film: Decision to Leave
  • Best Director: Byun Sung-hyun from Kingmaker
  • Best Actress: Yeom Jung-ah from Life is Beautiful
  • Best Actor: Park Hae ll from Decision to Leave
  • Best Supporting Actress: Girls Generation YoonA from Confidential Assignment 2: International.
  • Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han from Hansan: Rising Dragon
  • Best New Actor: Moo Jin-sung from Perhaps Love
  • Best New Actress: Kim Hye-yoon from The Girl on a Bulldozer
  • Best New Director: Park Yi-woong from The Girl on a Bulldozer
  • Achievement Award: Ahn Sung-ki
  • Best Screenplay: Park Chan-wook and Jung Seo-kyung from Decision to Leave
  • New Wave Award in the Actress Category: Park Se-wan from 6/45 and Jo Yoon-seo from In Our Prime
  • New Wave Award in Actor Category: Ong Seong-wu from Life is Beautiful and Park Jae-chan from Semantic Error: The Movie
  • Best Music: Kim Joon-seok from Life is Beautiful
  • Best Art Direction: Ryu Sung-hee and Lee Ha-joon from Alienoid
  • Best Cinematography: Joo Sung-rim from The Outlaws 2
  • Best Visual Effects: Je Gal-seung from Alienoid
  • People’s Award in the Actress Category: Oh Na-ra from Perhaps Love
  • People’s Award in Actor’s Category: Park Ji-hwan from The Outlaws 2
  • Best Lighting: Lee Sung-hwan from Hunt
  • Best Costumers: Kwon Yoo-jin and Im Seung-hee from Hansan: Rising Dragon
  • Best Editing: Kim Seon-min from The Outlaws 2
  • Documentary Award: Director Lee ll-ha from I Am More
  • Series Film Director: Director Lee Joo-young from Anna-The Director’s Cut
  • Daejong’s Expected Award: Director Shin Soo-won from Hommage

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki for his valuable contribution to the industry. The actor, who was earlier reported to have been diagnosed with cancer, gave his acceptance speech via video and informed his fans that his health has improved significantly.

Fans are delighted as their favorite artists snag awards

The 58th Grand Bell Awards saw many artists being celebrated and recognized for their outstanding performances and contributions to the industry, including YoonA, Jae Chan, Park Hae ll, and many others. Fans were ecstatic and happy for their favorite idols and spoke of their achievements on Twitter.

221209 YoonA won the 58th Grand Bell Awards best supporting actress award with #ConfidentialAssignment2!👏👏👏#YoonA #윤아 #임윤아 https://t.co/Io2eNGe11I
Congratulation for #Alienoid team victory at 58th Grand Bell Awards for winning :Best Art Awards (Ryu Seong Hee, Lee Ha Jun) Best Visual Effect (Je Gal Seung) https://t.co/vPDEyOI7Uu
Congratulations to Dir. Lee Joo-young of #ANNA for winning Series Film Director Award @ 58th Grand Bell Awards last night 🎉 https://t.co/siLWa4k7rm
#ParkSoDam at the 58th Grand Bell Awards 😻💙 https://t.co/PJupJlkWce
Congratulations once again my actor @officialtwt_OSW for winning New Wave Best Actor award at 58th Grand Bell Awards from his 1st movie #LifeIsBeautiful.Like always, I'm so proud of you 🥰 (You looked so handsome today)#ONGSEONGWU #옹성우 https://t.co/o1Q0Sn2mxC

One emotional fan tweeted:

“Actor Ong Seongwu as center with veteran & talented actors and actress at the 58th Grand Bell Awards.”
Actor Ong Seongwu as center with veteran & talented actors and actresses at 58th Grand Bell Awards 🥺🫶#ONGSEONGWU #옹성우 https://t.co/LFyL9HCpsd

Another Kim Hye-yoon fan tweeted an interesting fact:

“7 years ago hyeyoon was a new student at Konkuk University, and today she won best new actress award at the 58th grand bell awards on Konkuk university congratulations hyeyoon.”
7 years ago hyeyoon was a new student on konkuk university and today she won best new actress award at the 58th grand bell awards on konkuk university 🥺 congratulations hyeyoon 💕https://t.co/WwUxJNf43H

The Grand Bell Awards have been held every year since 1962 to recognize and honor deserving talents in the film industry. It is one of the most prestigious film awards in South Korea.

Quick Links

Edited by Susrita Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...