58th Grand Bell Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Organized by the Motion Pictures Association of Korea, the 58th Grand Bell Awards, popularly known as the Daejong Film Awards, were held on December 9 at the Konkuk University New Miliennium Hall. The award ceremony was hosted by Kim Tae-hoon and Kang Na-yeon.

Over 253 films that were released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, were considered for the award ceremony.

The films Decision to Leave and The Outlaws 2 each swept away three awards in different categories. Decision to Leave won awards for Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor. The Best Actor and Best Actress Award went to Park Hae ll and Yeom Jung-ah respectively, albeit for their performances in different movies.

Decision to Leave, Life is Beautiful, and The Outlaws 2 emerged with highest wins in the 58th Grand Bell Awards

The prestigious 58th Grand Bell Awards were broadcast live on ENA, YouTube, and Twitter. Check out the list of winners below:

Best Film: Decision to Leave

Best Director: Byun Sung-hyun from Kingmaker

Best Actress: Yeom Jung-ah from Life is Beautiful

Best Actor: Park Hae ll from Decision to Leave

Best Supporting Actress: Girls Generation YoonA from Confidential Assignment 2: International.

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han from Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best New Actor: Moo Jin-sung from Perhaps Love

Best New Actress: Kim Hye-yoon from The Girl on a Bulldozer

Best New Director: Park Yi-woong from The Girl on a Bulldozer

Achievement Award: Ahn Sung-ki

Best Screenplay: Park Chan-wook and Jung Seo-kyung from Decision to Leave

New Wave Award in the Actress Category: Park Se-wan from 6/45 and Jo Yoon-seo from In Our Prime

New Wave Award in Actor Category: Ong Seong-wu from Life is Beautiful and Park Jae-chan from Semantic Error: The Movie

Best Music: Kim Joon-seok from Life is Beautiful

Best Art Direction: Ryu Sung-hee and Lee Ha-joon from Alienoid

Best Cinematography: Joo Sung-rim from The Outlaws 2

Best Visual Effects: Je Gal-seung from Alienoid

People’s Award in the Actress Category: Oh Na-ra from Perhaps Love

People’s Award in Actor’s Category: Park Ji-hwan from The Outlaws 2

Best Lighting: Lee Sung-hwan from Hunt

Best Costumers: Kwon Yoo-jin and Im Seung-hee from Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best Editing: Kim Seon-min from The Outlaws 2

Documentary Award: Director Lee ll-ha from I Am More

Series Film Director: Director Lee Joo-young from Anna-The Director’s Cut

Daejong’s Expected Award: Director Shin Soo-won from Hommage

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki for his valuable contribution to the industry. The actor, who was earlier reported to have been diagnosed with cancer, gave his acceptance speech via video and informed his fans that his health has improved significantly.

Fans are delighted as their favorite artists snag awards

The 58th Grand Bell Awards saw many artists being celebrated and recognized for their outstanding performances and contributions to the industry, including YoonA, Jae Chan, Park Hae ll, and many others. Fans were ecstatic and happy for their favorite idols and spoke of their achievements on Twitter.

#YoonA #윤아 #임윤아 221209 YoonA won the 58th Grand Bell Awards best supporting actress award with #ConfidentialAssignment2 221209 YoonA won the 58th Grand Bell Awards best supporting actress award with #ConfidentialAssignment2!👏👏👏#YoonA #윤아 #임윤아 https://t.co/Io2eNGe11I

Best Art Awards (Ryu Seong Hee, Lee Ha Jun)

Best Visual Effect (Je Gal Seung) Congratulation for #Alienoid team victory at 58th Grand Bell Awards for winning :Best Art Awards (Ryu Seong Hee, Lee Ha Jun)Best Visual Effect (Je Gal Seung) Congratulation for #Alienoid team victory at 58th Grand Bell Awards for winning :Best Art Awards (Ryu Seong Hee, Lee Ha Jun) Best Visual Effect (Je Gal Seung) https://t.co/vPDEyOI7Uu

One emotional fan tweeted:

“Actor Ong Seongwu as center with veteran & talented actors and actress at the 58th Grand Bell Awards.”

Another Kim Hye-yoon fan tweeted an interesting fact:

“7 years ago hyeyoon was a new student at Konkuk University, and today she won best new actress award at the 58th grand bell awards on Konkuk university congratulations hyeyoon.”

7 years ago hyeyoon was a new student on konkuk university and today she won best new actress award at the 58th grand bell awards on konkuk university 🥺 congratulations hyeyoon 7 years ago hyeyoon was a new student on konkuk university and today she won best new actress award at the 58th grand bell awards on konkuk university 🥺 congratulations hyeyoon 💕https://t.co/WwUxJNf43H

The Grand Bell Awards have been held every year since 1962 to recognize and honor deserving talents in the film industry. It is one of the most prestigious film awards in South Korea.

