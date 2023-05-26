The Family Stallone episode 3: Jennifer Flavin opens up about being an empty nester, tries to find out her own likes

The Family Stallone episode 3 was released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The episode featured the last kid of the family, 20-year-old Scarlett, moving out of the home and into a new flat in Miami. Jennifer, who is a mother of three, had a tough time dealing with the same as she knew that Scarlett was not coming back home now.

She explained that being a mom was her “greatest joy in life” and that she was having a “really, really difficult” time after becoming an empty nester. Jennifer also said that she now needed to figure out who she was because she didn't know what she liked to do as all she liked doing was being a mom.

Flavin also confessed that being an empty nester was tricky for her as she had to look deep into her heart and figure out what she liked doing. She told her daughters that she had never played golf or gone fishing, so did not even know what she liked.

The Family Stallone star Jennifer almost divorced her husband after becoming an empty nester

Jennifer and Sylvester have been married for more than 25 years and the former filed for a divorce from her husband in August 2022 after becoming an empty nester. Her statement at the time read that she was filing for the divorce under the pretense of “waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

The couple reconciled in September and have been working hard to save their marriage. Sylvester admitted that he did not pay enough attention when his kids were growing up and getting almost divorced was a “reawakening" of what was important to him. The storyline might be featured on The Family Stallone soon.

What happened on The Family Stallone episode 3?

The episode description of the same reads,

"Scarlet can't wait to move away to college and embrace her independence, but Jennifer is having a hard time letting her last child go; Sly's TV shoot schedule forces him to miss a key moment in his daughter's life."

This week on The Family Stallone, Jennifer admitted that she did not want to let go of her youngest child yet. The family had one last lunch together, where the girls pranked their parents with a fake heart. Jennifer, Sophia, and Sistine helped Scarlet move into her apartment and Jennifer got emotional while leaving her.

The girls later went fishing, without Scarlet, and Jennifer jumped into the water to bring out the big fish along with the crew. She said that being in the "middle of the ocean" helped her with her plan of "living her best life." Sylvester himself was concerned about missing Scarlet's moving day and decided to meet her in Miami after 6 months.

The two hung out together in a yogurt shop where Sylvester admitted that Scarlet looked mature. He tried asking her some personal questions about boys but Scarlet shut him down. Sylvester also got into an argument with an employee at the shop over a drink's pronunciation.

Scarlet went out on an outing with her ex-boyfriend and wanted him to ask her out again. She flirted with him a lot but he did not ask her to start dating him again.

New episodes of The Family Stallone are released on Paramount+ every Wednesday at 3 am ET.

