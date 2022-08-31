Why did Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin split? Divorce drama explored as ‘Rocky’ star denies accusations of wasting marital assets

American actor Sylvester Stallone has denied his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin's accusations that he has wasted their joint marital assets.

As per court documents obtained by People Magazine, the 76-year-old star turned down accusations that he was "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Flavin had previously claimed that she is entitled to more than half of their marital wealth since the actor, she claims, has conducted undisclosed financial offenses that have lowered their overall wealth.

Stallone's legal team has responded that their client "has not engaged" in such conduct, while also denying Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their $35 million waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Rocky actor filed his response in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly divorced over their dogs

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin shocked Hollywood with the news of their separation as the two were regarded as one of the strongest couples in the entertainment industry.

As per TMZ, sources close to the family told the outlet that the divorce was allegedly over a dog. The Samaritan star wanted his dog, Dwight, to guard the family at their Los Angeles residence.

But since they have other canines, Flavin was not in favor of having another one and their disagreement brought out other issues that the couple were facing. This ultimately led to Flavin filing for divorce.

However, Stallone shot down the rumors and told TMZ:

"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Jennifer Flavin wants the court to be keep a check on both parties amid her divorce from Sylvester Stallone

As for the legal costs of the divorce proceedings, Jennifer Flavin has requested the court to keep a check on the "conduct of each party" to prevent them from stretching out the process. The 54-year-old has asked the court to urge "mutual cooperation" to reduce legal costs.

Sylvester Stallone asked that Flavin pay her own legal fees and did not deny her wish to "restore" her maiden name. In the filing, Sylvester Stallone also agreed that their long marriage was "irretrievably broken."

On August 19, Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky star just after their 25th anniversary in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In a statement to People Magazine after filing for divorce, Flavin said,

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Slyvester Stallone and Jennifer tied the knot in 1997 when he was 51 and she was 29. They share three daughters together, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sophia Rose Stallone, who frequently appear on the star's Instagram handle.

Sylvester Stallone was married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985, and Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, before he married Flavin.

