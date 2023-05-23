In Photos: Simone Biles lives her 'best life' on honeymoon with Packers strong safety Jonathan Owens

It has been quite the last few weeks for new Green Bay Packer Jonathan Owens and Olympian Simone Biles. The pair tied the knot in an incredible ceremony that featured TikTok sensation Andrew Savoia playing his cello.

Of course, it was the best day in the lives of both Owens and Biles as the celebrated their love in front of family and friends. While getting married is incredible, the honeymoon is what most couples look forward to. It's an opportunity to get away as a newly married couple and travel, have fun and celebrate their love.

Biles and Owens clearly had the best of times as, going by Biles' Instagram story, the pair had the time of their lives. Here are a few snaps from Owens and Biles' honeymoon.

Hats for the newly married couple. Photo via Simone Biles/Instagram.

Owens and Biles enjoying time together. Photo via Simone Biles/Instagram.

It is clear that Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles enjoyed their honeymoon as do most couples. While it is not known exactly how long their honeymoon was, it sure looked like the pair had fun.

Jonathan Owens hoping to have a spot on the Packers' roster

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens was a free agent after starting all 17 games for the Houston Texans last season. In by far the best season of his four-year career, he totaled one sack and 125 total tackles from his safety position.

Now, he is a member of the Green Bay Packers after signing a one-year, $1.01 million deal (vet minimum). Owens is, like the rest of his teammates, begining OTAs at his new home and participating in drills.

Hogg @HoggNFL First look at newly acquired safety #34 Jonathan Owens at Packers OTAs



First look at newly acquired safety #34 Jonathan Owens at Packers OTAs https://t.co/9CmqUM9X7A

With Eric Stokes, Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas ahead of him in the pecking order, Owens was likely signed for depth. But he did play all 17 games last season, so the Packers coaching staff knows he can play straight away if needed.

The Packers had the 17th-ranked scoring defense last season, and they will look to improve on that this season.

For Jonathan Owens, this offseason has been perhaps the best of his life. He married Biles and after being in the NFL wilderness, now finds himself on the Packers' roster.

