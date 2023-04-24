"Officially Owens" - Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens 

It has finally happened. The much-awaited wedding of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens is done and dusted. The pair announced their marriage on Saturday through social media posts.

Simone Biles has been one of the best gymnasts of the past decade and has even been called the greatest of all time. She has won seven Olympic medals across two editions of the Olympics.

Her last competitive gymnastics appearance came during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She hasn't competed since the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues.

During her time off from the gymnastics arena, Biles has been concentrating on her personal life. In a recent post on Instagram and other social media platforms, she announced her marriage to Jonathan Owens along with a couple of photos.

The celebrated gymnast wrote:

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍 @jowens"

In the photos, the star couple can be seen exchanging vows in what looks like a courthouse wedding. For their special day, Biles was wearing a white gown while Owens sported a suit.

Apart from Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens too posted a couple of photos along with the caption:

"My person, forever ❤️💍 #TheOwens #itsofficial"

Biles and Owens' story dates back to 2020 when they met officially through the dating app Raya. It was the gymnast who made the first move, according to people.com. A few months later, the gymnast made her relationship with the Houston Texans player official through an Instagram post.

Back in February 2022, she announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles posted a couple of photos from the moment the pro footballer popped the question to her. Along with the photos, she wrote the following caption:

"THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3"

After making their announcement regarding the engagement, the couple started making preparations for their wedding and continued to keep their followers updated.

Biles celebrated her bachelorette party in Belize earlier this year. She posted some photos on her Instagram page and stories from the bachelorette party.

The star couple received their marriage license on April 15. They revealed the news through an Instagram post in which they posed along with the certificate and wrote the caption, "Almost time to say “I do” 📄🤍." Almost a week later, the couple have finally tied the knot.

Fans and Followers react to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' marriage

Fans and followers of both Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens came together to congratulate the celebrity couple on their wedding. Some of the reactions are attached below:

American sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix wrote:

"Congrats!!! Love to see it😍🤍"

Star gymnast and one of the most important members of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, Sunisa Lee wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS 😭🤍🤍🤍 OH MY GOSH"

Former Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn posted:

"Congrats you two!! ❤️"

American gymnast and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Grace McCallum said:

"yayayay! congrats!🤍"

Actress Angela Kinsey also chimed in:

"❤️ Congratulations!!"

Billie Jean King, the former world number one tennis player who won 39 major titles wrote:

"Congratulations!"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"Absolutely beautiful!!! Congrats and cheers to a lifetime of happiness!!"

"Congratulations! Blessings for a wonderful life together !!"

"Yay!!! 🙌🏼👏🏼 Congrats Simone 🎉 💍 you look so beautiful"

"So extremely happy for you!!🎉❤️"

"OMG congratulations! You two look so happy!❤️"

"Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Owens!!❤️❤️💍"

"Congratulations!! You look beautiful ✨✨. All the BEST to you two in this new adventure!!!"

"tbh I have seen few celebrity couples look this genuinely joyful at their weddings☺️ congrats!"

"Usually I never comment, but glad to see my favorite and greatest gymnast who ever lived, happy and living your best life!"

"You two are such a cute couple. Congratulations and best wishes on a long and happy marriage! 🥂"

Several fans and followers from around the globe congratulated the celebrity couple on being married. Simone Biles has also added Owens to her usernames across social media platforms.

