"How exciting!" - Fans celebrate as Simone Biles shares her marriage license online

Over the last few years, Simone Biles has risen to celebrity status, thanks to her athletic career and her influential presence on a variety of social media platforms. Aside from being the most-decorated gymnast of all time, Biles has rapidly become an internet phenomenon and a near-perfect ambassador for the sport.

Another aspect of Simone's life that has been under the microscope for a while now is her engagement to NFL star Jonathan Owens.

In a recent post on Twitter, Biles shared a picture of her marriage license and confirmed that the two will be getting married soon. The caption of the post read:

"Almost time to say “I do” 📄🤍"

Fans took to Twitter to announce their 'excitement' as they marveled at the prospect of the two getting married.

The announcement of the marriage license comes a little over a year after being engaged to one another. The pair got engaged in February 2022 when Owens pulled out the ring on Valentine's Day last year.

Many of Biles' fans also took the opportunity to congratulate the gymnast on finally confirming the marriage.

Some Twitter users went a step further in their congratulations. Some of the tweets read:

"It does all of us good to see you two together and that smile on your face..."

"You are shining, queen 🙏 I hope you are thriving for this excellent moment in your life 🥰💖"

"Congratulations may you all have a great life as one. Take care of one another always, and forever 🖤❤✌✊‼️"

Some users even took it upon themselves to give the soon-to-be bride a few words of advice before she ties the knot.

"Congrats. Wishing you both a long life together. Marriage is compromise and communication, remember that"

Will Simone Biles make a comeback to gymnastics?

With 25 World Championship medals and seven Olympic medals under her belt, Simone Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time.

Despite her success in the sport, Simone, who is 26 years old, has not competed in any gymnastics shows since her appearance at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Going into the Tokyo Olympics, Simone was the favorite to win every single event she competed in. However, a case of 'Twisties' forced her to pull out of three out of four finals in Tokyo.

Despite being dangerously close to a wrong landing, she made a comeback for the balance beam finals and modified her routine which saw her secure the bronze medal.

As of now, it is unclear whether Simone Biles will return to gymnastics competitively. A few months ago, Simone took it upon herself to clarify to a fan that she has not retired from the sport yeat but is rather on a break. However, a return to the sport is seeming more and more unlikely as time goes by.

