"Can’t get enough of you" - Jonathan Owens shares a heartfelt message for Simone Biles as she turns 26

Simone Biles' fiance Jonathan Owens shared an Instagram post on her birthday and Biles herself appreciated his heartfelt message.

In his Instagram post, Owens wrote an emotional message that might have teased his and Biles' marriage date.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancée I can’t wait to experience the world you SB. I’ve grown so much as a person since we’ve been together, shown me a different side of my self."

"Your energy and smile is so addicting, i just can’t get enough of you Here’s to us celebrating many many more birthdays together, i love you so much baby, can’t wait until you’re my wife Oh and my lady born on 314 day so you know it was meant to be..IYKYK"

Simone Biles replied to Jonathan Owens' post with a sarcastic but lovely comment:

"aw the sweetest post from the sweetest man my heart. so lucky to have you in my life! can’t wait to marry your sexy ass!!!! i love you"

Fans wish Simone Biles on Jonathan Owens' birthday post for her

The newly turned 26-year-old gymnast's fans did not waste much time filling Owens' comment section with birthday wishes.

The comment section stacked up with "Happy Birthday" comments:

A few fans wished Simone Biles on her birthday in different ways. Here is a look at those comments:

"I love their love Happy birthday sweetie pie"

"Happy birthday to you , soon to be MrsOwens!"

"Happy Birthday & HAPPY 314 DAY US sTLouISANS know #stl #314day"

"Happy birthday beautiful"

"Happy Birthday!! #STL #pieday"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is considered the greatest gymnast ever. With 32 medals in major gymnastics events, she has registered her name in golden letters.

Simone Biles is currently dating NFL star Jonathan Owens. They started communicating with one another in March 2020 and started talking to each other on Instagram. The pair moved in together after many months of dating.

On October 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas, before Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Biles and Owens pose on the field.

On February 14, after being together for more than two years, Owens got down on one knee and proposed to Biles. On social media, the couple also posted a video of the proposal and the party.

Biles and her girl group went to Belize for her bachelorette party and the images she shared on Instagram broke the internet. Fans speculated that both Biles and Owens are set to marry each other sooner or later.

Although they haven't established a firm date for the nuptials, the pair intends to wed in 2023. The momentous announcement is keenly anticipated by fans of both athletes. Yet, the couple often updates their followers on Instagram, the social media site that first connected them, with all the news from their lives.

