5 big highlights from Simone Biles' career

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles has had the roller coaster ride of a career. At a very young age, she achieved a lot to be considered the greatest gymnast ever.

From being the most decorated US gymnast with 32 medals to getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden in 2022, there are a number of career highlights for Biles.

Simone Biles' career 5 biggest highlights

Let's look into Biles' top 5 accomplishments that she has achieved in her career.

#1 Most Olympic medals by a US Gymnast

Simone Biles holds seven Olympic medals, including four golds, two bronzes, and a silver medal. She has competed in two Olympic events so far.

Simone Biles poses with the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In her debut Olympics in Rio in 2016, Biles managed to secure five medals out of which four were gold and one was bronze. Later in the 2020 Tokyo Games, she withdrew from the tournament midway through. Before leaving, she managed to take home a silver and a bronze medal.

#2 Most medals in the Gymnastics World Championships

In 2019, when Biles competed in her fifth World Championships, she started a gold medal hunt throughout the tournament. She took her tally to 25 World Championships medals, which ultimately made her the most decorated gymnast ever.

Biles poses with the Gold medal after winning the All-Around Final at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

In the same tournament, she tied the record of Italy's Jury Chechi to win the most world titles in a single apparatus.

#3 Most titles of U.S. all-around champion (female)

In the 2017 U.S. National Championships, Simone Biles won her seventh all-around championship title. This created a new record as she moved ahead of Clara Schroth Lombady, who had six titles.

Biles at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships

#4 Most gold medals in the Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles holds a tally of 25 medals at the World Championships, out of which 19 are golds. This is also the record for most gold medals in gymnastics history.

She won two golds in her first World Championships in 2013. Later in her second World Championships in 2014, she secured four gold medals and repeated the same in the 2015 and 2018 World Championships.

Biles with her multiple gold medals at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

At her most recent World Championships in 2019, Biles took home 5 gold medals to create a world record for most gold medals by a gymnast ever.

#5 Most gold medals by a female gymnast in a single Olympic event

At her debut Olympics at the 2016 Rio Games, Simone Biles followed in the footsteps of her fellow country athlete, Michael Phelps, to create the record for most gold medals by a female gymnast in a single Olympic event.

Alexandra Raisman (Silver), Simone Biles (Gold), and Amy Tinkler (Bronze) on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor at 2016 Rio Games

She won a total of five medals in the Rio Games, including four gold medals. She won three golds competing individually and one gold with the US team.

