“Trying to figure it out” - Simone Biles still ‘up in the air’ on 2024 Paris Olympics 

There have been speculations about whether seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will compete at the 2024 Olympics or not. But on what potential is yet to be decided.

In a similar manner, according to Houston Chronicle writer Danielle Lerner, the seven-time Olympic medalist has not determined if she will contend for a berth on Team USA at the Paris Games in 2024.

Similar comments were shared by Biles on Monday during her speech at the National Retail Federation conference. When asked about the 2024 Olympics, the 25-year-old stated she was "trying to figure it out."

Simone Biles to be part of the Paris event

Simone Biles stated in a Thursday event at her Houston gym that her decision to perhaps return to gymnastics is still 'up in the air.'

Talking about the mental health therapy she is going through, she said that mental health comes first, and she is still in therapy. She is looking forward to bringing out the 'best version' of herself.

Biles said it is clear that she will be present at the Paris event, but in what way still remains to be seen:

“So I’ll be in Paris, but don’t know if that is on the floor with those girls or in the stands just cheering.”

Simone Biles represented Team USA at the previous two Summer Games, but she withdrew from the Tokyo 2021 contests as a team and individual all-around because of her mental health. She took part in the balancing beam competition and came in third.

Simone Biles at the Olympics

Biles came into popularity in 2013 by winning two World Championship golds aged just 16, including the all-around crown. She then won four more gold medals at the 2014 World Championships and later four more in 2015.

At her first Olympics in 2016, which took place in Rio, she had already become a superstar and one of the hottest favorites to win. Biles did not let us down, as she took home a total of five medals. Four golds in the all-around, team, vault, and floor events, as well as a bronze on the beam.

Biles at the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships

Her creativity was on display at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, where she won five gold medals and the all-around championship. She took her total to 25 World Championship medals and became one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.

There, she also invented two brand-new skills that added to the women's code of points in her honor. With a triple-twisting double tuck on the floor and a double-twisting double tuck dismounting off the balance beam, which had previously only been the stuff of gymnastics fans' fantasies before Simone Biles made it true, she astounded the audience and the judges.

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics: Day 11

Biles added two more medals to her already amazing haul at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, bringing the total to seven.

Prior to withdrawing from the individual all-around competition, the vault final, and the uneven bar final due to mental health issues, Simone Biles was a member of the women's team that won silver.

She returned to win bronze on the balancing beam for a second straight Olympics. She has now transformed into an ambassador for mental health.

