"July 6th?"- Fans guess Simone Biles wedding date on her new Instagram post

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

Biles recently shared an Instagram post asking her fans to guess her wedding date. Many fans, including her sister Adria Biles, guessed her wedding date,

"july 7th??"

The most decorated gymnast ever, Simone Biles is a very active social media personality. She shares all her life updates and often interacts with fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Biles asked her fans to guess her wedding date,

"soon to be mrs. owens guess our wedding date"

Fans were quick to jump into the comment section with their guesses. One fan guessed:

"March 6, 2023."

Another fan guessed the date and wrote:

"3/23/23 it reads the same backwards!!"

One fan called Biles the best gymnast in the world and urged her not to change her last name,

"You're one of the best gymnast of the world. Use your own name, Biles is an strong and powerful name."

Another fan asked people to stop giving their opinions as Biles had asked them to guess the wedding dates and not suggestions,

"She asked for guesses on her wedding date, not your opinion on which name she should go by...."

Another fan felt there was nothing wrong with taking her husband's last name. She later guessed Biles' wedding date:

"I see nothing wrong with her taking her husband's name if that's what she wants to do. She can still go by Biles for work-related stuff. My guess is 4/8/23! Whatever day, congrats!"

One fan guessed:

"I'll guess April 5."

Another one wrote:

"March 18th?"

One fan gave a piece of advice and asked Simone Biles' to do what is best for her marriage:

"Congratulations! Do what's best for your marriage as far as your last name. Be Mrs. Owen's you are the winner both ways!!"

"She will always be Simone Biles" - Fans react to the decorated gymnast changing her surname

Another fan said that the comment section is filled with foolishness. She added that nobody has the right to say what Biles had to do for her wedding:

"Some of y'all sound foolish. How y'all gone tell her what to do for HER marriage? She will always be Simone Biles' Olympic gymnast, but she will also be and more important Mrs.Owens. Respect that"

Another fan guessed that her wedding date be ahead of the upcoming NFL Season:

"People the wedding is before NFL spring training starts, summer preseason games, before 2023 season starts. March 4th, 2023, right before the Texans start preseason."

One fan asked Biles:

"Please tell us when and where I’m guessing in Belize !"

Another fan urged Biles not to change her last name:

"Don’t change your last name to Owens. Please"

A commenter questioned what 'The Biles' be called:

"What will “the biles” be called now"

"He should take ur surname!"

Another fan said that taking her husband's name was Biles' decision and supported her:

"Well it's her marriage and decision and why not, she loves her soon to be husband and wants to take his name. I took my husbands name, never a question I wasn't"

Simone Biles has already celebrated her bachelorette party in Belize and is now ready for her marriage to Jonathan Owens.

