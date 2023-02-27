“We’re ready for you” – Simone Biles and friends start her bachelorette party in Belize

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is often considered the most decorated gymnast of all time. Biles has been dating Jonathan Owens, an NFL star, for a long time, and with her recent Instagram update, it seems that the couple is getting married soon.

Biles recently shared an Instagram reel in which her girl gang is getting ready for Belize, a country in Central America. This might be where Biles might be getting married and having her bachelorette party. She wrote in her caption,

"belize, we’re ready for you"

Biles uploaded a video of her friends and family wearing coordinated bachelorette shirts while traveling, synced to a popular TikTok audio sound from SpongeBob.

Simone Biles is getting married

After long-dating her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, the couple got engaged last year. Now it seems that the wedding season for Biles and Owens has started.

Biles recently shared an Instagram update about her wedding. She wrote,

"the one where I’m the bride"

In the image shared by Simone Biles, there are balloons that spell 'BRIDE,' several gifts, and a sash that reads,

"Future Mrs Owens"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles started dating in 2020, and they got engaged in February 2022.

Biles and Owens met for the first time on a dating app in March 2020. Nonetheless, Owens acknowledged that at the time, he knew almost nothing about the Olympian.

Biles' plans for the Summer Olympics and Owens' preparations for the NFL were delayed by the COVID-19 epidemic, so the pair chose to concentrate on getting to know one another better.

The players subsequently remarked that the period allowed them to "truly get to know each other," which strengthened their relationship. In speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Biles also shared details about their early relationship.

"He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi. And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

After a few months of dating, the couple declared their romance Instagram-official in August 2020. The seven-time Olympic winner posted two cute pictures of the pair at the time and added, "It's just us."

The gymnast paid a visit to Owens at one of his games in August 2021 just after returning from the Olympics, and they enjoyed a touching moment on the pitch. The sportsmen posed for photos in identical attire while commemorating their one-year anniversary of dating.

Throughout their partnership, the two also supported each other's job decisions. Biles even acknowledged the beginning of Owens' NFL campaign in December 2021. The pair engaged in a formal partnership on Valentine's Day after nearly two years of dating, and are now awaiting their wedding.

The colors for Simone Biles' wedding are gold, white, and champagne, and the overall motif is "timeless, refined, and exquisite." This was in line with what she once shared on her Instagram story.

