How did Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles meet? 5 quick facts about NFL safety and Olympic star

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens come from two completely different worlds in sports. Jonathan Owens is a DB for the Houston Texans, who spent his first two years in the NFL on practice squads. He fought his way onto the active roster, signed an active deal in 2020 and is battling for a roster spot entering the 2021 season.

His girlfriend just happens to be Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and a US Olympic gold medalist. Considering their sports are not quite on the same end of the spectrum, how did the pair meet? Here are five quick facts about their steady relationship.

Five facts on Jonathan Owens' relationship with Simone Biles

#1 - They met each other on the celebrity dating app Raya

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens boyfriend

During an interview with Glamour, Simone Biles explained that she had a lot of free time with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo postponed. She wasted time scrolling through the Raya app and found Jonathan Owen's profile by accident.

Owens stated that Simone Biles slid into his DMs first. The two started their relationship in March 2020, but went public on Instagram in August 2020.

#2 - Simone Biles' sister Adria helped the couple get together

Simone Biles, left and her younger sister Adria, right

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles chatted on Raya for a while before spending several weeks chatting on FaceTime. Biles' younger sister Adria apparently stole her phone mid-conversation and invited Owens to the family lake house. Not long after his visit, he started getting a weekly invitation to Sunday family dinners.

#3 - Jonathan Owens did not know who Simone Biles was initially

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Jonathan Owens had heard of Simone Biles, but that's all. He hadn't really watched gymnastics and didn't know just how popular she was. That's one of the things Simone Biles said she really admired about him. During the pandemic, the two were able to talk every day and create a bond.

#4 - The pair live together in Spring, Texas

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens celebrating holidays in Spring, Texas

Simone Biles' hometown is Spring, Texas and she remains there to this day. Jonathan Owens plays for the Houston Texans and Spring is just twenty minutes outside of Houston. The couple now resides in Spring, Texas.

#5 - They are ultra-supportive of each other's work ethics and careers

Simone Biles repping Jonathan Owens' jersery at Texans game

Jonathan Owens has been very vocal in his support of Simone Biles during her mentally draining trip to the Tokyo Olympics. Biles has since withdrawn from the competition at the Olympics after stating that her mental state wasn't right thanks to the IOC. Throughout the COVID-19-plagued NFL season, Simone Biles was always in the stands at the home games whenever she was home

