Who is Simone Biles' boyfriend? Meet Houston Texans star Jonathan Owens

Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was a little-known NFL player until it was revealed he was dating Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles. Now the 25-year-old finds himself making headlines around the world.

Let’s learn a bit more about Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

Owens didn’t know who Simone Biles was when they met

Jonathan Owens recently admitted that he didn’t know who Simone Biles was when they first met online, just as the COVID-19 lockdown was beginning in March 2020.

“I didn’t know who she was,” said Owens. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The two professional sportspeople hit it off from the start, with the COVID-19 pandemic giving them more time to connect due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Jonathan Owens has raved about how happy he is with the Olympic gymnast.

“This was a match made in heaven,” Owens said. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me; she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”

A few weeks ago, the Houston Texans safety got to see his girlfriend compete in person for the first time when she won her seventh US title.

“Unbelievable,” Owens said. “It’s so amazing to watch. When I saw her for the first time, I realized that the TV really doesn’t do it justice. When she goes out there and does it, it looks so effortless.”

Jonathan Owens' football career

Owens played college football at Missouri Western University. He was named the Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2017. The safety made the academic honor roll and was second in the football team with 95 total tackles and two interceptions. He started all 11 games in his final season.

The 5' 11", 210 lbs Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted at the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was injured before getting the opportunity to make the team and was waived in 2019.

Owens signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad in September 2019, and in December 2020, he was signed to the Texans' active roster. He has featured in one NFL game, returning a kick for 26 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles is set to add to her four Olympic gold medals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan next month.

